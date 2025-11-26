Wednesday 26 Nov 2025 @ 15:20
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Printable version

New special inquiry committees recommended for 2026

The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes a report in which it recommends to the House four proposals for new special inquiry committees in 2026.

The report will now go to the floor of the House for approval. The Committee recommends the following proposals to the House for appointment in 2026:

  • A special inquiry committee on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021
  • A special inquiry committee on Childhood vaccination rates
  • A special inquiry committee on National resilience
  • A special inquiry committee on Numeracy
Channel website: http://www.parliament.uk/

Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/187/liaison-committee-lords/news/210624/new-special-inquiry-committees-recommended-for-2026/

Share this article

Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries

BTC: UK’s economic security regime “not fit for the future” – and risks becoming weak point in the West

25/11/2025 12:05:00

Committee calls for Economic Security Bill to enshrine the approach set out in new Report in law, with the appointment of a dedicated Economic Security Minister.

New autism strategy must deliver change for autistic people

24/11/2025 16:25:00

This is the key conclusion reached by the House of Lords special inquiry committee on the Autism Act 2009 in its report ‘Time to deliver: The Autism Act 2009 and the new autism strategy’.

BBC licence fee: collection enforcement approach becoming less effective, PAC warns

21/11/2025 17:20:00

If the collection and enforcement of the licence fee is not modernised, the BBC risks compliant fee payers questioning the fairness of the system.

Rule of law: holding the line between anarchy and tyranny

20/11/2025 17:05:00

The rule of law in the UK is being weakened, and everyone must take steps to protect it against further erosion, says the House of Lords Constitution Committee.

Defence Committee: “questions raised about UK’s fundamental ability to defend itself”

20/11/2025 09:15:00

In a report published yesterday, the Defence Committee sounds the alarm over the UK’s ability to defend its homeland and Overseas Territories, finding that we may be failing to meet our NATO Article 3 obligations to “maintain and develop individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack”.

Empower local partnerships to remove barriers to social mobility

19/11/2025 16:25:00

The Social Mobility Policy Committee publishes its report Social Mobility: Local Roots, Lasting Change.

‘Broken’ careers service funding model to be reformed, Government confirms

17/11/2025 15:10:00

Nature not a “blocker” to housing delivery, MPs find in new report

17/11/2025 09:25:00

Nature is not a “blocker” to delivering new housing, but rather a necessity for building resilient towns and neighbourhoods, MPs argue in a report published yesterday.

Afghan data breach: MoD has not done enough to stop future similar incident, PAC warns

14/11/2025 16:15:00

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is not confident that the MoD has done enough to reduce the risk of future incidents like the 2022 Afghan data breach.

Privacy SS