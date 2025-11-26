Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
New special inquiry committees recommended for 2026
The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes a report in which it recommends to the House four proposals for new special inquiry committees in 2026.
- Report: New committee activity in 2026 (HTML)
- Report: New committee activity in 2026 (PDF)
- Special Inquiry Committee proposals 2026
- Liaison Committee
The report will now go to the floor of the House for approval. The Committee recommends the following proposals to the House for appointment in 2026:
- A special inquiry committee on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021
- A special inquiry committee on Childhood vaccination rates
- A special inquiry committee on National resilience
- A special inquiry committee on Numeracy
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/187/liaison-committee-lords/news/210624/new-special-inquiry-committees-recommended-for-2026/
