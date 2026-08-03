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New spending powers for mayors – LGA response
Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Chair of the Local Government Association responded to the Prime Minister’s announcement of new spending powers for mayors
“We have long called for greater fiscal devolution, and this announcement is a positive step towards realising that ambition.
“Councils, strategic authorities and government should work together to ensure genuine devolution gives local areas the fiscal powers, tools, and capacity to shape their own futures, including a sustainable financial model for local government.
“Successive devolution agreements have shown that when local leaders are treated as equal partners trusted with real powers, communities thrive. A rebalancing of power must include completing the devolution map so that every community can benefit from meaningful devolution, avoiding a long tail of areas left without the same level of devolved powers, resources or influence. There is a risk that areas currently without Mayor’s or strategic authorities will not benefit from this announcement and it is important Government provides clarity on how distribution will be equitable regardless of geography or governance structures”.
“This is essential to unlocking growth in every postcode, tackling skills gaps, building more affordable homes, strengthening and modernising public services and ensuring every resident can share in opportunity. We look forward to working with Government on delivering this important initiative.”
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