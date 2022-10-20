New sponsorship underway for IFS Cloud Cable Car

Technology company IFS begins sponsorship of London's only cable car for a minimum of two years.

A new eye-catching design is featured on all the cabins and at both terminals

Customers using London's only cable car will notice a major change from today (Thursday 20 October) as technology company IFS has become its new sponsor.

Now officially known as the IFS Cloud Cable Car, the newly rebranded cabins and terminals, renamed IFS Cloud Greenwich Peninsula and IFS Cloud Royal Docks, feature a new eye-catching design inside and out, ready to welcome customers onboard.

Technology company IFS, who develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world, will sponsor the IFS Cloud Cable Car for a minimum of two years, helping it to build on more than 14.8 million journeys to date and ensuring it remains one of the best London attractions.

Ten years after opening, the IFS Cloud Cable Car continues to be a success with both Londoners and visitors. Initially popular for journeys between London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games events at The O2 and ExCeL London, it is now a top London attraction with increasing leisure and sightseeing trips, as well as being used for travel between the north and south of the River Thames. The proximity of both cable car terminals to a multitude of hotels, restaurants and services opens the city up for people to explore both sides of the river.

The IFS Cloud Cable Car continues to add great value as a London attraction and has seen a large increase in younger visitors, featuring heavily in TikTok and Instagram content as a top place to visit. In August, cabins and terminals were transformed in partnership with Pokémon for the Pokémon World Championships.

Providing the highest views directly above the River Thames at 90 metres, the London Cable Car has also previously hosted famous faces such as 2022 Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic, boxer David Haye, singer-songwriter and podcaster Jessie Ware, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. It has also hosted live music performances, family events, speed dating, sky-high dining, book launches, marriage proposals and even transported the Rugby World Cup and the ATP Finals tennis trophies.

With one-way journeys starting from just £5 for adults and £2.50 for children with under-5s travelling for free, it provides a unique day out for families, groups, couples and individuals. Groups of up to ten people can travel in their own private cabin at no extra charge.

There have been tens of millions of journeys made on the London Cable Car since opening in 2012, supporting major regeneration in both the Royal Docks and Greenwich Peninsula. It links with the new Elizabeth line station at Custom House just a short walk away for services towards Paddington or Abbey Wood, or with DLR services from Royal Victoria or Custom House for ExCeL London. The cable car now also provides a direct route to the new City Hall based beside the north terminal in Newham.

Josh Crompton, TfL's Head of the IFS Cloud Cable Car, said:

“This is the start of a new chapter for London's only cable car. With nearly 15 million journeys already made, this sponsorship ensures the IFS Cloud Cable Car continues to go from strength to strength giving many more the opportunity to enjoy the spectacular views from high above the River Thames. The partnership with IFS is really exciting, helping to deliver new ideas and initiatives for everyone to enjoy and secure its place as a must-visit UK attraction.”

Oliver Pilgerstorfer, Chief Marketing Officer at IFS, said:

“We are proud to be working with TfL to modernise and transform one of London's most unique and sustainable modes of transport. The IFS Cloud Cable Car will serve as a great platform for our brand and will enable us to engage with visitors and Londoners alike. In addition, IFS software is behind the construction and running of the IFS Cloud Cable Car, which makes for a truly authentic partnership.”

One-way journeys for £5 and £2.50 apply if purchased online in advance, otherwise it is £6 for adults one way or £3 for children on the day for walk-ups

From Sunday 6 November, there will also be direct services to central London, Reading and Heathrow from the nearby Custom House Elizabeth line station.

