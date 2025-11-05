New Standards for Welsh holiday lets

Holidaymakers in Wales are set to benefit from a new Bill to support the development of tourism in Wales and drive up higher quality visitor accommodation.

Providers of holiday accommodation will need a licence and meet a set of standards showing that the accommodation is fit for visitors. The new licensing scheme will cover self-contained, self-catering accommodation like holiday cottages and flats. Providers will need to meet a ‘fitness for visitor accommodation’ standard to get a licence, by showing they have gas and electrical safety certificates, insurance, along with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Research shows nearly two in three people planning UK trips don’t know that holiday let owners don’t currently need a licence. Over 80% of people planning trips in the UK would be more likely to book a holiday let if a licensing scheme existed.

Mark Drakeford, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, yesterday said:

Visitors are at the heart of this Bill. By reassuring them that visitor accommodation in Wales meets the standards they would expect, we can build confidence in the industry and support our vital tourism sector even further. Many businesses already do the right things. By requiring all businesses to show they meet the same standards, we're creating fair competition that protects both visitors and responsible businesses.

The Development of Tourism and Regulation of Visitor Accommodation (Wales) Bill allows future Welsh Governments to extend licensing to other types of accommodation.