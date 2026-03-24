New standards set out what good mental healthcare looks like in Wales

People in Wales will benefit from clearer standards for mental health and self-harm services across the NHS and social care.

Two new quality statements were published yesterday. They define the outcomes and standards which services must deliver, from same-day open access support to trauma-informed care for people who have self-harmed.

They support the delivery of the actions in the ambitious Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy and the Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Strategy and will help Wales to become the first nation to deliver same-day, open access mental health care.

Some 20 pilot projects across Wales have been set to provide open access support, helping people get much needed help at an earlier stage without the need for a doctor’s referral. These will be provide the foundation for a wider expansion to more services and organisations.

The “demonstrator sites” include a mental health university liaison service, which provides early intervention and easy-to-access support for students attending any of the 4 universities in Cardiff:

Cardiff University

Cardiff Metropolitan University

the University of South Wales

the Royal College of Music and Drama

More than 240,000 people have contacted the 111 press 2 service for help with an urgent mental health issue since its launch in Wales in 2022.

The Mental Health Quality Statement sets out 9 core components to redesign services around the goal of open access care, moving away from traditional tiered models toward a more flexible, recovery-focused system.

These include programmes being designed with people who bring diverse perspectives and experiences, trauma-informed approaches being clearly and consistently integrated at all levels of care, services being flexible, data-informed and collaborative and care being person centred.

The Self-harm Quality Statement identifies 6 pillars of high-quality care:

immediate treatment

trauma-informed support

continuity of care

safety planning

holistic signposting

skilled responders

It emphasises that compassionate, person-centred care must be available to anyone who self-harms, regardless of their intent.

They have been developed with NHS Wales, third sector partners, and people with lived experience.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles yesterday said:

These standards will ensure people have access to consistent, compassionate and effective mental health support wherever they are in Wales. We are moving to a new future of open access services in Wales, so people can receive the help they need at an earlier stage and prevent them reaching crisis point. These standards will help us improve mental healthcare and reach our ambition.

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