Welsh Government
|Printable version
New standards set out what good mental healthcare looks like in Wales
People in Wales will benefit from clearer standards for mental health and self-harm services across the NHS and social care.
Two new quality statements were published yesterday. They define the outcomes and standards which services must deliver, from same-day open access support to trauma-informed care for people who have self-harmed.
They support the delivery of the actions in the ambitious Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy and the Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Strategy and will help Wales to become the first nation to deliver same-day, open access mental health care.
Some 20 pilot projects across Wales have been set to provide open access support, helping people get much needed help at an earlier stage without the need for a doctor’s referral. These will be provide the foundation for a wider expansion to more services and organisations.
The “demonstrator sites” include a mental health university liaison service, which provides early intervention and easy-to-access support for students attending any of the 4 universities in Cardiff:
- Cardiff University
- Cardiff Metropolitan University
- the University of South Wales
- the Royal College of Music and Drama
More than 240,000 people have contacted the 111 press 2 service for help with an urgent mental health issue since its launch in Wales in 2022.
The Mental Health Quality Statement sets out 9 core components to redesign services around the goal of open access care, moving away from traditional tiered models toward a more flexible, recovery-focused system.
These include programmes being designed with people who bring diverse perspectives and experiences, trauma-informed approaches being clearly and consistently integrated at all levels of care, services being flexible, data-informed and collaborative and care being person centred.
The Self-harm Quality Statement identifies 6 pillars of high-quality care:
- immediate treatment
- trauma-informed support
- continuity of care
- safety planning
- holistic signposting
- skilled responders
It emphasises that compassionate, person-centred care must be available to anyone who self-harms, regardless of their intent.
They have been developed with NHS Wales, third sector partners, and people with lived experience.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
These standards will ensure people have access to consistent, compassionate and effective mental health support wherever they are in Wales.
We are moving to a new future of open access services in Wales, so people can receive the help they need at an earlier stage and prevent them reaching crisis point. These standards will help us improve mental healthcare and reach our ambition.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-standards-set-out-what-good-mental-healthcare-looks-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Additional funding for mental health and wellbeing support for every school24/03/2026 15:33:00
Over £1.6m in new funding has today (24th March) been announced to provide additional mental health and wellbeing support in schools over the next three years.
Welsh Farmers gain new tools to build resilient, sustainable farms: Overview of Optional and Collaborative Layers of the Sustainable Farming Scheme published24/03/2026 14:05:00
Farmers across Wales will have access to a wider range of support to improve the resilience and sustainability of their farm businesses, which is outlined in yesterday’s publication of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS): Optional and Collaborative Layers overview.
Control of £547 million Local Growth Fund returns to Wales24/03/2026 11:05:00
The Welsh Government recently (22 March 2026) set out its plans for the £547 million Local Growth Fund, which will be used to boost the Welsh economy.
Wales's hidden place names brought to light24/03/2026 09:05:00
Unrecorded historic place names are being collected and recorded through community gathering sessions, adding to a national record of more than 715,000 entries.
Everyday spaces across Wales key to thriving Welsh language23/03/2026 14:05:00
Everyday spaces across Wales key to thriving Welsh language.
Anglesey Freeport gets £25 million boost to create jobs and growth23/03/2026 10:25:00
£25 million for seven projects to kick-start the Anglesey Freeport and drive economic growth across the island and North Wales has been announced.
159 new affordable homes to be delivered across Wales23/03/2026 09:25:00
159 new affordable homes will be delivered across Wales after the Welsh Government agreed loans totalling £45 million to five Registered Social Landlords (RSLs).
Landmark law gives voters power to remove members of the Senedd20/03/2026 14:05:00
The Senedd has taken a significant step to further strengthen democratic accountability by passing the Senedd Cymru (Member Accountability and Elections) Bill.
£3 Million Secured to Continue Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme20/03/2026 09:20:00
The Welsh Government has confirmed £3 million of funding over the next three financial years to continue the Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme (WSGP), supporting Welsh sheep farmers to improve efficiency, productivity and environmental performance.