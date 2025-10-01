New state-of-the-art DLR trains begin to roll into service

First of 54 brand-new DLR trains enters service on capital's transport network this week

New trains will help to transform millions of journeys across east and south London with cutting-edge design and technology

Investment in vital transport infrastructure will support thousands of new homes and jobs in London's fastest-growing areas which rely on access to the DLR

Packed with customer-friendly features including walk-through carriages, air conditioning, real-time travel updates, and mobile charging points

The rollout of 54 brand-new DLR trains is officially underway, with the first train now in service, marking the start of a bold new era for one of the capital's most vital transport networks.

This is a major milestone in the DLR's transformation, replacing the oldest trains in the fleet - some of which have been in service for more than three decades - with modern, high-capacity trains designed to meet the needs of a growing city.

Each of the new state-of-the-art DLR trains feature the latest technology and are designed to significantly improve reliability, capacity and comfort for customers.

Key features include:

Spacious walk-through carriages with 10 per cent more capacity compared to the current trains

Air-conditioning for improved comfort

Live travel information and mobile device charging points

Three multi-use areas for pushchairs, bicycles, and luggage

Three dedicated wheelchair spaces to improve accessibility

The trains will continue to roll out over the coming months. Once all 54 new trains are operational, overall capacity on the DLR will increase by more than 50 per cent. The full replacement of the older fleet is expected by the end of 2026, with additional new trains introduced as quickly as possible to further boost capacity.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

'This is an exciting day in east and south London with the introduction of these brand-new trains marking a major milestone in the transformation of the DLR to improve travel for millions of Londoners.

'These new trains are amazing. Built with the latest cutting-edge design and technology, the trains will have 10 per cent bigger capacity, improved onboard customer information, mobile device charging points, air conditioning and better accessibility features for all passengers.

'The new DLR trains will significantly improve reliability and support growth in new homes and jobs, particularly for Londoners in areas like Stratford, Woolwich Arsenal and the Isle of Dogs. I'm committed to modernising infrastructure on London's transport network, which is vital for faster, greener and safer journeys that are accessible for all.'

Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, said:

'These state-of-the-art trains will transform customers' journeys across the DLR network. Boosting capacity and improving reliability, these new trains will help the DLR keep pace with growing demand in this part of the capital. Customers will benefit from more comfortable, frequent, and accessible services.'

The new trains have undergone extensive testing to ensure a smooth transition for customers. TfL introduced a temporary timetable in June 2025 to retire aging trains that had reached the end of their operational life. As more new trains enter service, the full timetable will be restored bringing more frequent services across the network.

Richard Graham, Managing Director of KeolisAmey Docklands, said:

'We are proud to support Transport for London in introducing this new fleet and are excited to be operating and maintaining it over the coming years.

'For passengers, these trains mean more space, comfort and reliability. For our people, they provide the latest tools and technology to keep the DLR running safely and smoothly every day. Above all, this investment is about unlocking the potential of east London - helping its communities thrive as new homes, jobs and opportunities are created. We look forward to playing our part in delivering that growth together with TfL.'

Alison FitzGerald, CEO of London City Airport, said:

'London City Airport is proud to be the closest airport for more than half of Londoners, and thanks to the DLR, the vast majority of our passengers already choose sustainable public transport to reach us. "We were pleased to make a contribution towards this upgrade, which will improve the experience for our passengers, and showcase London at its best to international visitors. It also supports the continued growth of east London, helping to deliver jobs, investment and opportunity for local communities.'

Richard Garner, UK Director for CAF, said:

'CAF is immensely proud to see the first of our new DLR trains enter passenger service in London. This achievement represents an important milestone in our long-standing commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable transport solutions, whilst also highlighting the strength of our collaboration with Transport for London. To have our trains operating in such a dynamic and iconic city is a great honour, and a source of real satisfaction for everyone at CAF. We are confident that these new trains will deliver reliable, modern and comfortable journeys, helping to support the continued growth and vitality of London for many years to come.'

Lorna Pimlott, National Wealth Fund Managing Director, Local Authority Advisory and Lending, said:

'We're delighted to see the first of TfL's new DLR trains being rolled out and brought into service. NWF has provided significant funding and support to the rolling stock replacement programme, and this is a major milestone in the project's development. These new trains will not only improve capacity and passenger experience but also unlock housing and economic opportunities in some of London's most underserved communities.'

The new DLR trains are part of a wider programme backed by significant government investment. £260 million of funding has been provided through the Housing Infrastructure Fund, recognising the vital role the DLR plays in unlocking thousands of new homes across east London. A further £500 million has been financed through a loan from the National Wealth Fund, established by HM Treasury to support the UK's major growth ambitions. This funding ensures that the DLR is equipped to meet future demand and will continue driving sustainable development across the capital. London City Airport also contributed more than £5 million towards the cost of the new trains, recognising that the plans to improve the DLR align with its commitment to sustainable transport.

The DLR serves six Opportunity Areas in London, which together have the potential to deliver thousands of new homes and jobs. Around 45,000 homes are already under construction or have planning permission within walking distance of the DLR. This new fleet is essential to supporting sustainable growth, particularly in the Royal Docks and Isle of Dogs where the DLR is a lifeline for residents, workers, and visitors alike.

The arrival of the new trains is just one part of a wider vision for the DLR. TfL is working with key partners to progress plans for a proposed extension of the DLR from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead, an area with huge potential for new homes, jobs, and community growth. This transformative project would unlock thousands of new homes and improve connectivity in one of London's most underserved areas, helping to create a more inclusive and sustainable city. The new trains are a vital step in preparing the network for this exciting future.

