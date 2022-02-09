Transport for London
New station entrance opens at Burnham ahead of Elizabeth line services commencing this year
Improved facilities at the station as it prepares for Elizabeth line services in the first half of this year
A new station building has opened at Burnham station improving access and providing more space ahead of the Elizabeth line opening in the first half of this year. Transport for London (TfL), working in partnership with operator, MTR Elizabeth line and their contractor, Walker Construction Ltd., have worked to improve Burnham station ahead of its next chapter as a station on the Elizabeth line.
Improvements include the opening of a new, more spacious ticket office building with an accessible ticket window, new ticket vending machines, automatic ticket gates, and customer information screens with live travel information. At platform level, the existing canopy has been cleaned, repaired and redecorated, while the customer toilets have been completely refurbished.
These improvements build on work completed by Network Rail in 2019 that included the installation of a lift, which provided step-free access to both platforms for the first time in its history.
The station is now also home to a new cycle parking area that will make it even easier for those cycling in the local area with more than 45 spaces for bicycles.
Howard Smith, Chief Operating Officer for the Elizabeth line, said: "Burnham station has had quite the transformation ahead of the Elizabeth line opening in the first half of this year. The improvements, particularly the bright new ticket office building and the new cycle parking area, will help make Burnham station and the surrounding area a far safer and easier place to navigate."
Cllr Rob Anderson, Cabinet member for Sustainable Transport & The Environment, Slough Borough Council, said: "It is great to see these improvements to Burnham station. If we as a town and as a Nation are going to protect our climate globally and reduce pollution locally, we have to make public transport more attractive to everyone. This is a major step in that direction."
Cllr Marie Hammon, Chair of Burnham Parish Council, said: "The state-of-the-art facilities, shining new look, easy access and enhanced eco-friendly cycle park area is a real gift in advance of the Elizabeth line services in the first half of this year. Burnham station will be lifted out of the past and propelled well into the 21st century, we are delighted that our residents shall benefit from this excellent transformation."
With Trial Operations having started on the central section in November, the railway will enter its next stage with larger exercises involving staff and partner organisations imminently. Trial Operations is the final phase of the programme before the Elizabeth line opens for passenger services between Paddington and Abbey Wood in the first half of this year.
Initially, passengers from Burnham will need to change at Paddington for services into central London before being able to make direct journeys when the full route opens.
Work will continue at Burnham to refurbish the subway and to convert the old ticket office at platform level into a new retail facility and waiting area
When the Elizabeth line opens it will initially operate as three separate railways. Customers from Burnham will initially need to change at Paddington for services into the central section of the route
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2022/february/new-station-entrance-opens-at-burnham-ahead-of-elizabeth-line-services-commencing-this-year
