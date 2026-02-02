Homeless Link
|Printable version
New statistics show rising London street homelessness
New rough sleeping statistics reveal appalling rises in London street homelessness
Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN 2025/26 Q3 report
On 30 January, the CHAIN (Combined Homelessness and Information Network) homelessness database published its report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between October and December 2025. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database.
Key findings include:
- 4,841 people were recorded as sleeping rough in the capital in October to December 2025, an increase of 5% on the same period in the previous year.
- 2,250 people were recorded as sleeping rough for the first time in Q3, 6% higher than the same period in the previous year.
- The number of people classed as living on the streets was 830, 18% higher than the same period in the previous year and 9% higher than July-September 2025.
Fiona Colley, Director of Social Change at Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services, said:
“Rough sleeping in our capital city is reaching appallingly high levels.”
“The further rise in the numbers must serve as a sombre reminder that tonight far too many of our fellow citizens will have their lives severely damaged, and in too many cases shortened, by being forced to sleep on the streets.”
“2026 must be the year we turn the corner on shameful levels of rough sleeping. London’s ambitious Rough Sleeping Plan of Action is now up and running, and the recently launched National Plan to End Homelessness commits the Westminster government to halving long-term rough sleeping by the end of the Parliament.”
“We now need a concerted effort at a national and local level to deliver both immediate and long-term solutions to unacceptable levels of homelessness. It's time to move from strategy to delivery."
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-statistics-show-rising-london-street-homelessness/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Funding available via People's Postcode Lottery Trusts. Priority for Charities Under £250K.15/01/2026 10:10:00
Six Trusts across England, Scotland and Wales are awarding funds to support hundreds of good causes thanks to players of the People's Postcode Lottery. All Trusts support the same causes; preventing or reducing the impact of poverty, supporting marginalised groups and/or tackling inequality and improving mental health by actively supporting specific mental health issues.
Launch of consultation to expand access to naloxone07/01/2026 11:20:00
The government has announced proposals to widen access to naloxone, launching a UK-wide consultation on 29th December 2025 that will run until 9th March 2026. This initiative seeks to increase the availability of both take-home naloxone and naloxone for emergency use.
Updates on asylum move-on period06/01/2026 11:20:00
Following a recent legal challenge, any person at risk of homelessness because of having to leave their asylum accommodation can apply for an extension of up to 56 days until 16th January.
Creating Cultures of Collective Care02/01/2026 10:05:00
Anna Tickle, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Framework and Nottingham Recovery Network shares some thoughts on supporting the wellbeing of colleagues and clients as we enter the New Year.
Cold weather guidance29/12/2025 12:20:00
A cold snap has been predicted for some areas of the country over the next few days.
New podcast episode exploring the drawbacks of rough sleeping verification19/12/2025 12:05:00
Rough sleeping verification is a process used by some local authorities and outreach services to confirm that a person is sleeping rough, usually by an outreach worker directly observing them sleeping outside.
First ever alcohol treatment clinical guidelines published19/12/2025 11:05:00
Developed by the Department of Health and Social Care, the aim of these guidelines is to promote and support good practice and improve quality of service provision, resulting in better outcomes for people who use alcohol problematically. These are the first UK guidelines on the clinical management of harmful drinking and alcohol dependence.
New qualification recognising outreach workers17/12/2025 16:05:00
We’re excited to announce that the CIH Level 3 Certificate in Rough Sleeping Outreach Services is on the way.
New delivery framework published on co-occurring mental health and substance use17/12/2025 15:05:00
Developed jointly by the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, this new framework outlines how mental health, and drug and alcohol services should work together more effectively. The framework sets out a clear and shared approach to improving treatment and support for people with co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions through better integrated care.