New stats show another increase in recycling in Wales

Recycling has increased again as Wales continues its journey towards being a zero-waste nation.

Local authority municipal waste figures released yesterday, Thursday 29 January, show the recycling rate has gone up from 66.6% in 2023-24 to 68.4% in 2024-25 – a complete transformation from around 5% pre devolution.

The statistics are the first annual data published since new workplace recycling measures were introduced in Wales, requiring all businesses, public and third sector workplaces and collectors to keep key recyclable materials separate.

Since then, an extra 8,187 tonnes of recyclable material has been collected from workplaces by local authorities – up 42% on the previous year. Residual waste collected from workplaces has also dropped by 15.8%.

This means thousands of tonnes of additional valuable recyclable materials are being fed back into the economy instead of being incinerated or landfilled.

Just 0.7% of waste was disposed of via landfill in 2024 to 2025 – a vast decrease on the 95% sent prior to devolution.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said:

We continue to build on Wales’ already world class recycling. This shows the huge shift in attitudes over the last few decades; recycling is now a part of who we are as a nation. We’ve backed our commitment with over £1bn of investment since devolution which has seen recycling rates increase exponentially ever since. I’m proud of every person in Wales who has played their part in getting us to where we are today – in our homes and now in our workplaces too. Thank you for joining this collective effort.

Wales is second in the world for recycling, leading the way in the UK and just behind Austria in the global rankings published by Eunomia Research and Consulting and Reloop in 2024.

Over half of Welsh local authorities met the 2024 to 2025 statutory target of 70% of waste being recycled, while over 90% reported an increase in their recycling rate compared with the previous year.

The Deputy First Minister added: