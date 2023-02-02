New stats show more than 2,600 affordable homes were built in Wales in the last financial year

New stats published today show that 2,676 additional affordable homes were built in Wales in 2021/2022.

Registered Social Landlords continued to make the largest contribution, delivering 80% of the total.

Local authority owned social rented units made up 18% of the total with 486 new homes.

The majority of these were delivered by five local authorities, Cardiff (99 units), Carmarthenshire (91 units), Swansea (60 units), Pembrokeshire (57 units) and Denbighshire (56 units).

The stats show that 2021/22 is the third highest delivery figure recorded despite being down compared to 2020/21 and 2019/20.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said:

Everyone deserves a safe and affordable home and this has never been more important as we face a cost of living crisis. We are doing all we can to support a sector that is facing significant challenges including rising material costs, higher interest rates and pressures on the supply chain and workforce. We continue to work closely together so deliver more truly affordable homes within the social sector and continue to push towards our target to deliver 20,000 additional social homes for rent in this government term as quickly as we can.

The full stats are available online: Affordable housing provision: April 2021 to March 2022