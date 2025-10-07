New step-free Underground entrance opens at Battersea Power Station, improving accessibility for Tube customers

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, and residents from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home opened the new entrance to the Zone 1 Battersea Power Station Underground station on Electric Boulevard.

The entrance provides a second step-free entry/exit to the Tube station and direct access to the new pedestrianised Electric Boulevard high street while improving connectivity to the wider neighbourhood

The Tube station's new step-free entrance has two escalators and a lift, and improves accessibility for those with access requirements, parents with buggies, shoppers or those with heavy luggage

More than 42 million journeys have been made on the Northern Line Extension since it opened four years ago, with 9.4 million entries and exits made at Battersea Power Station in the past year

A new step-free entrance to the Underground station at Battersea Power Station opened yesterday (Monday 6 October), giving Tube customers a second fully accessible entrance for accessing Northern line services. The new entrance provides quicker and more direct access to the station for those travelling to and from the riverside neighbourhood's new pedestrianised high street, Electric Boulevard, as well as improving links for residents in the wider Battersea area.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, and Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, were among the first to visit the new Electric Boulevard Underground entrance, alongside local four-legged residents from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, which is just a three-minute walk from the station. They were joined by Sam Cotton, Interim CEO of Battersea Power Station Development Company, and Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council.

The new entrance has two escalators and a lift and provides additional capacity, helping to future-proof the station for projected increases in customer demand. It was funded by Battersea Power Station (BPS), Transport for London (TfL), the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Wandsworth Council.

The new Zone 1 London Underground station at Battersea Power Station opened four years ago on 20 September 2021, alongside the Northern Line Extension's other new Tube station at Nine Elms. Since then, the two step-free Zone 1 stations have given a huge boost to the area's connectivity, reducing journey times and helping to support the ongoing delivery of around 25,000 new jobs and more than 20,000 new homes. The extension of the Northern line to Battersea Power Station, alongside the opening of the Elizabeth line and the regeneration driven by the London Overground network, is a real-life example of the significant economic and housing benefits that major transport projects have.

In the past year, the Northern Line Extension has seen 13.4 million journeys which is at the top end of TfL's estimates from previous modelling. Battersea Power Station is the busier of the two new stations, seeing 9.4 million trips in the past year, with Nine Elms clocking just over 4 million trips. Battersea Power Station typically sees more than 175,000 trips per week and more than 35,000 trips are routinely recorded on the busiest days, with Saturday being the busiest. Analysis of journey times before and after opening of the extension found it had led to an average 17-minute reduction in passenger journey times between the area and the City and West End, representing a decrease of almost 50 per cent.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor of London for Transport, yesterday said:

"London is for everyone, and the Mayor and I are committed to making our transport network as accessible as possible, enabling more people to enjoy all our great city has to offer. Opening this new station entrance in Battersea will support our ongoing work to deliver the Mayor's ambitious target of making 50 per cent of the network step-free by 2030 and building a better, fairer, more accessible London for everyone."

Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, yesterday said:

"The opening of the Northern Line Extension has been a game changer for this thriving riverside neighbourhood, increasing its connectivity and cutting journey times. The new Tube station at Battersea Power Station saw nearly 10 million trips in the past year and with the Opportunity Area continually developing, we expect these figures to grow even further. Making our transport network as accessible as possible is one of our top priorities and this additional step-free entrance, which is a clear demonstration of how strong collaboration between public and private sector partners can boost public services, improves the station's accessibility and provides additional capacity. It means that the station is well placed to serve this growing community for many decades to come."

Sam Cotton, Interim CEO of Battersea Power Station Development Company, yesterday said:

"The opening of the Electric Boulevard Entrance is an important milestone for Battersea Power Station as we continue to progress this ambitious regeneration project, and plan for future growth with nearly half of the neighbourhood still to be delivered. "The Northern Line Extension has not only been transformative for our neighbourhood, becoming essential to our 3,000-plus residents, 7,500 workers and millions of visitors, but helps to support the jobs and livelihoods of people from across the Borough of Wandsworth, demonstrating the real and tangible impact of great public transport links. "Thanks to the ongoing support of our shareholders, and critical role of other stakeholders including Transport for London, we are able to continue to advance this remarkable new neighbourhood for London."

Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council, yesterday said:

"Together with local residents we're excited to see the opening of this long-awaited and accessible second station entrance as a result of our partnership. It's a long-held vision to better improve these connections to the wider local area so that Battersea residents living to the south and south west can quickly and safely reach the station and access the benefits of this popular Tube line."

More than a third of Underground stations across the city provide step-free access, with the Mayor of London's ambitious goal of making 50 per cent of Tube stations step-free by 2030. Knightsbridge Tube station was the 93rd station on the Tube network to become step-free in April 2025.

Battersea Power Station has been transformed into a mixed-use riverside neighbourhood with more than 2,200 homes, 800,000 sq ft of offices, and over 150 British and international brands now open across the estate. Approximately 16-acres of the 42-acre neighbourhood remains to be delivered, with planning permission for the next phase now secured, which will deliver new homes, retail and community space designed by Gehry Partners, located opposite the new Electric Boulevard Underground entrance.

TfL is working with Boldyn Networks to install 4G and 5G mobile coverage throughout the Underground station at Battersea Power Station, meaning customers should be able to benefit from high-speed mobile coverage in the coming months.

Building on the Government's commitment in the Spending Review, TfL and the GLA have been working collaboratively since then to finalise the business case for the DLR extension to Thamesmead. Like the Northern Line Extension, this would be transformative for the area, with potential for 25,000-30,000 homes and approximately 10,000 new jobs in areas of high deprivation with huge housing need. TfL looks forward to continuing to work with the Government and to agree the funding for this strategic priority project.

TfL is progressing work to make 10 more Tube stations step-free and is conducting feasibility studies into introducing step-free access at eight more stations across the capital. TfL recently confirmed that 17 additional Tube stations will also be assessed, with feasibility studies starting later this year

These feasibility studies will build on work already underway to increase the number of step-free Tube stations on the London Underground network, including:

Continuing work to make Colindale station step-free, with the new ticket hall and lift due to open by the end of 2025

Starting construction at Northolt Tube station to make the station step-free, with works due to be completed by summer 2026

Continuing work to make Leyton station step-free, with works due to complete in spring 2027

Continuing work to make Surrey Quays (London Overground) station step-free, with works due to complete in summer 2026

Re-starting design work at Burnt Oak station following a review of costs and benefits, with a refresh of the detailed design

Starting concept design work at Alperton, Arnos Grove, Eastcote, Finchley Road, West Hampstead and White City stations

