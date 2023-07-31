New STFC Executive Director of National Laboratories

Experimental particle physicist Professor David Newbold has commenced work as STFC’s Executive Director of National Laboratories.

Credit: STFC

Professor David Newbold

Professor Newbold is an internationally recognised physicist who has made notable contributions to his field.

For the last five years he has served as the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Director of Particle Physics.

National research resource

As Executive Director of National Laboratories, Professor Newbold will oversee the activities of over 1,400 engineering, scientific and research staff across STFC departments.

Due to their scale and complexity, the departments are operated as a national research resource for the UK.

Experience and expertise

His previous scientific management and leadership posts include acting as UK lead and spokesperson on the Compact Muon Solenoid experiment, at the CERN Large Hadron Collider, and chair of the European Laboratory Directors Group.

As Executive Director of National Laboratories, he will drive new plans to develop flagship STFC facilities and projects, at UK sites such as Boulby Underground Laboratory and internationally.

Professor Newbold will also continue to champion sustainable big science, drawing on his experience shaping the strategic visions of large-scale facilities, and will provide leadership for STFC’s programmes in:

fundamental physics

astronomy

quantum technologies

artificial intelligence

exascale computing

Further information

The National Laboratories consist of: