New STFC Executive Director of National Laboratories
Experimental particle physicist Professor David Newbold has commenced work as STFC’s Executive Director of National Laboratories.
Credit: STFC
Professor Newbold is an internationally recognised physicist who has made notable contributions to his field.
For the last five years he has served as the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Director of Particle Physics.
National research resource
As Executive Director of National Laboratories, Professor Newbold will oversee the activities of over 1,400 engineering, scientific and research staff across STFC departments.
Due to their scale and complexity, the departments are operated as a national research resource for the UK.
Experience and expertise
His previous scientific management and leadership posts include acting as UK lead and spokesperson on the Compact Muon Solenoid experiment, at the CERN Large Hadron Collider, and chair of the European Laboratory Directors Group.
As Executive Director of National Laboratories, he will drive new plans to develop flagship STFC facilities and projects, at UK sites such as Boulby Underground Laboratory and internationally.
Professor Newbold will also continue to champion sustainable big science, drawing on his experience shaping the strategic visions of large-scale facilities, and will provide leadership for STFC’s programmes in:
- fundamental physics
- astronomy
- quantum technologies
- artificial intelligence
- exascale computing
Further information
The National Laboratories consist of:
- Accelerator Science and Technology Centre
- Central Laser Facility
- Hartree Centre
- ISIS Neutron and Muon Source
- National Quantum Computing Centre
- Particle Physics Department including Boulby Underground Laboratory
- RAL Space
- Scientific Computing Department
- Technology Department
- UK Astronomy Technology Centre
