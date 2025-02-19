New strategy and legal protections needed to tackle ‘pervasively ageist culture’, the Women and Equalities Committee says

‘Widespread’ and ‘culturally embedded’ ageism requires stronger legal protections against age discrimination and a new cross-Government strategy to address the challenges and opportunities posed by the UK’s ageing population, a new report by the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has warned.

It recommended the UK Government assess the experience in Wales, which has a well-established Commissioner for Older People and a comprehensive network of local authority Older People’s Champions helping to deliver a national strategy, with a view to replicating a similar framework in England.

Existing age discrimination law and the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) are ‘failing older people’ as their protections are inadequate and rarely enforced, WEC’s report on the rights of older people found, as it called on the Government to commission and fund a wholesale review by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

MPs found clear evidence that ageist stereotyping, including portrayals of older people as frail, helpless or incompetent, or conversely as wealth-hoarding "boomers", is highly prevalent across the UK media and is a significant contributory factor to the normalisation of ageist attitudes.

Ageism, the report concluded, causes harm both to older individuals, including when self-limiting stereotypes are internalised, and at societal level, pitting generations against each other and breeding unnecessary and unhelpful division.

Despite the continuing rise in older age groups across the UK - with 11 million people in England and Wales aged 65 or older and over half a million people aged over 90 – the UK’s equalities framework omits a focus on demographic change and ageing, WEC found.

It called on the Cabinet Office to establish a unit of data and policy analysts within the Office of Equality and Opportunity (OEO) to build an evidence base on the key cross-departmental challenges, including intersectional issues, facing older people now and in the coming decades.

The report called on the Government to commission and fund the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to review the effectiveness of protections against age discrimination, including consideration of the impacts of allowing objective justification of direct age discrimination; the adequacy of the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) and the case for more specific positive duties in England; the case for a strengthened “reasonable steps” duty on employers to prevent age discrimination; and options to better reflect in the Equality Act the intersectional nature of age discrimination, including but not limited to commencement of section 14 on dual characteristics.

On digital exclusion from essential services, it warned some older people are at high risk, including in aspects of healthcare, local authority services, benefits and banking, adding it is a ‘considerable failure of government’ that the UK’s digital inclusion strategy has not been updated in over a decade.

WEC urged the Government to prioritise the development of a new digital inclusion strategy that includes a detailed focus on the needs of older people, including a plan for locally delivered digital skills provision and promotion of best practice in maintaining offline alternatives to digital for as long as needs remain.

It also called on the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the broadcast media regulator Ofcom and the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) to take steps to strengthen their respective regulatory codes to better protect individuals and society from the harms of pervasive ageism.

Chair comment

Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee and Labour MP Sarah Owen said:

“The Committee’s report shows clearly that age discrimination is widespread in the UK and often minimised compared to other forms of discrimination. A comprehensive review of age discrimination law is a necessary step in tackling the UK's pervasively ageist culture.

“The UK’s growing and increasingly diverse ageing population presents significant cross-departmental challenges and opportunities, so the lack of a Government strategy on how to respond to these issues is concerning.

"The UK Government should look to the experience in Wales, which has a dedicated Commissioner for Older People and a national strategy, and consider how to give older people a much stronger voice in policy making in England.

“Technology has become the default for many public services, meaning a refreshed Digital Inclusion Strategy is more important than ever. It is a considerable failure of government that the Digital Inclusion Strategy has not been updated, nor progress tracked, for a decade.

“Ultimately much more must be done to tackle ageist attitudes and discrimination across society, including in access to healthcare, local services, banking and transport.”