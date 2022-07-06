New strategy, new era

Those of you who are keen of eye may have noticed the launch of Good Things Foundation’s new strategy last month. It’s been months in the making and we’re so excited that it’s now actually out there in the wild.

Why did we do it?

Well, for a long time Good Things Foundation and the Network have been chipping away at digital exclusion, bringing skills and support to people in communities where it’s needed the most. Then Covid-19 hit.

The pandemic caused such a shift, both in the way we all work and in the specific needs around digital inclusion. It both highlighted and deepened the digital divide at a pace never seen before.

We knew we had to act - and act quickly - to make sure digitally excluded people most at risk of isolation didn’t suffer unnecessarily. So we stepped up our game and for the first time began providing devices and data to people cut off in their homes. Community organisations in the network encountered massive new challenges and in many cases found ways around, delivering remotely and getting devices out to people for whom it was a lifeline. Nothing was perfect but every action counted.

We were really keen not to lose this momentum as the world settled into its new groove post-lockdowns. So we’ve taken what we built during those months and are now developing and scaling this model so data and devices become part of the mission to Fix the Digital Divide.