Scottish Government
|Printable version
New strategy to tackle litter scourge published
Tougher sanctions for flytipping.
Fines for flytipping will be more than doubled as part of a range of new measures to prevent litter and flytipping and support Scotland’s circular economy.
A new six-year National Litter and Flytipping Strategy sets out how national and local government, business, third sector, communities and individuals can work together to drive behaviour change, improve infrastructure and strengthen enforcement.
Also published is an action plan detailing specific actions and interventions to be progressed by the Scottish Government and its partners and agencies in the first year.
Key measures include:
- Fines for flytipping to be more than doubled to £500
- Introduction of new powers to impose a fine on the registered keeper of a vehicle from which a littering offence is committed
- A new national online litter hub to provide information, advice and support to community groups and other relevant local organisations on tackling litter and littering behaviour
- Dedicated support for private landowners, including funding for trials, to help deter and deal with flytipping affecting their land
- Increased action to detect and disrupt flytippers, especially unregistered waste carriers advertising online, such as proactive engagement with online platforms and dedicated SEPA activity to tackle rogue operators
Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Lorna Slater, said:
“Scotland is a beautiful country and we all have a responsibility to keep it that way. This Government makes no apologies for taking bold action on tackling litter and flytipping, which is a blight on our streets, communities and countryside, as well as threatening our natural environment and wildlife.
“This strategy will drive further change in behaviours and the delivery of services. Enforcement is a key theme, and the strategy sets out robust commitments, including raising fixed penalty notices for flytipping to £500 and considering increasing fines further if required.
“It is part of a wider package of measures to tackle Scotland’s throwaway culture, including becoming the first nation in the UK to ban some of the most problematic single-use plastics, a commitment to introduce a charge on single-use cups, the introduction of a Deposit Return Scheme, and reform of extended producer responsibility for packaging.”
The Strategy has been developed in partnership with Zero Waste Scotland, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Scottish Environment Protection Agency following engagement with other key partners and stakeholders, including local authorities and landowners, and has been informed by responses to consultations.
Background
National Litter and Flytipping Strategy and 2023-24 Action Plan.
The Circular Economy Bill will also establish the legislative framework to support Scotland’s transition to a zero waste and circular economy, significantly increase reuse and recycling rates, and modernise and improve waste and recycling services.
The Bill includes specific provisions in respect of litter and flytipping: a new penalty regime to address littering from vehicles, powers to seize vehicles involved in specified waste crime, and strengthening household duty of care responsibilities in relation to household waste in order to help prevent flytipping.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/new-strategy-to-tackle-litter-scourge-published/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for April28/06/2023 14:20:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland
Council Tax Reduction supports over 450,000 households28/06/2023 13:20:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Humanitarian support for Sudan28/06/2023 10:05:00
Projects to provide food, access to clean water and shelter to people affected by the violent conflict in Sudan will receive support through the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund.
Minimum Unit Pricing has ‘positive impact’ on health28/06/2023 09:05:00
Report concludes policy has saved lives and cut hospital admissions.
Quarterly Housing Statistics, June 202327/06/2023 15:05:00
There were 23,512 all-sector new build homes completed in Scotland in the year to end March 2023, according to quarterly statistics on housebuilding and affordable housing supply published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Reconviction Statistics 2019-2027/06/2023 12:05:00
The latest reconviction statistics for the 2019-20 offender cohort have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Building standards fee income and re-investment in service delivery: review27/06/2023 10:05:00
Research looking at the fee income generated by building warrant applications and the level of re-investment of income back into the local authority building standards service following the 2017 fee increase.
Protecting people seeking refuge in Scotland26/06/2023 15:05:00
Summit discusses collective effort to mitigate UK Government’s Illegal Migration Bill.