New strategy to tackle litter scourge published

Tougher sanctions for flytipping.

Fines for flytipping will be more than doubled as part of a range of new measures to prevent litter and flytipping and support Scotland’s circular economy.

A new six-year National Litter and Flytipping Strategy sets out how national and local government, business, third sector, communities and individuals can work together to drive behaviour change, improve infrastructure and strengthen enforcement.

Also published is an action plan detailing specific actions and interventions to be progressed by the Scottish Government and its partners and agencies in the first year.

Key measures include:

Fines for flytipping to be more than doubled to £500

Introduction of new powers to impose a fine on the registered keeper of a vehicle from which a littering offence is committed

A new national online litter hub to provide information, advice and support to community groups and other relevant local organisations on tackling litter and littering behaviour

Dedicated support for private landowners, including funding for trials, to help deter and deal with flytipping affecting their land

Increased action to detect and disrupt flytippers, especially unregistered waste carriers advertising online, such as proactive engagement with online platforms and dedicated SEPA activity to tackle rogue operators

Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Lorna Slater, said:

“Scotland is a beautiful country and we all have a responsibility to keep it that way. This Government makes no apologies for taking bold action on tackling litter and flytipping, which is a blight on our streets, communities and countryside, as well as threatening our natural environment and wildlife.

“This strategy will drive further change in behaviours and the delivery of services. Enforcement is a key theme, and the strategy sets out robust commitments, including raising fixed penalty notices for flytipping to £500 and considering increasing fines further if required.

“It is part of a wider package of measures to tackle Scotland’s throwaway culture, including becoming the first nation in the UK to ban some of the most problematic single-use plastics, a commitment to introduce a charge on single-use cups, the introduction of a Deposit Return Scheme, and reform of extended producer responsibility for packaging.”

The Strategy has been developed in partnership with Zero Waste Scotland, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Scottish Environment Protection Agency following engagement with other key partners and stakeholders, including local authorities and landowners, and has been informed by responses to consultations.

Background

National Litter and Flytipping Strategy and 2023-24 Action Plan.

The Circular Economy Bill will also establish the legislative framework to support Scotland’s transition to a zero waste and circular economy, significantly increase reuse and recycling rates, and modernise and improve waste and recycling services.

The Bill includes specific provisions in respect of litter and flytipping: a new penalty regime to address littering from vehicles, powers to seize vehicles involved in specified waste crime, and strengthening household duty of care responsibilities in relation to household waste in order to help prevent flytipping.