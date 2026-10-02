New streamlined planning role for Natural England takes effect

Reforms will help speed up planning decisions by focusing specialist advice on complex cases with significant environmental impacts.

Changes to the way Natural England provides planning advice were yesterday (Thursday 1 October) set out, helping to better focus its expertise to support a more efficient planning system while protecting nature.

Under newly published reforms, Natural England will focus on planning proposals which present the greatest risks or opportunities for nature, allowing the regulator to prioritise complex and strategic cases and engage earlier in the planning process.

This comes as new Natural England Chief Executive Neil Hornby’s first day in post gets underway.

As demand for Natural England’s planning advice has grown, its expertise has been spread across a high volume of consultations, often where established guidance already exists.

Yesterday’s changes will allow Natural England to move away from providing repeated advice on individual cases and prioritise larger-scale work, helping to identify and resolve environmental issues early on.

Where established guidance or upfront advice exists, this will be used to support local planning authorities with their decision making on more routine matters.

Natural England will continue to fulfil its statutory responsibilities to protect nature, with protections for habitats, species and designated sites remaining firmly in place. The changes are about how advice is delivered, ensuring expertise is focused on high-risk and high-opportunity cases, while giving planning authorities and developers greater consistency and clarity.

Natural England Chief Executive Neil Hornby yesterday said:

“This change of approach will help us focus our expertise where it can have the greatest impact for nature, while supporting efficient decision making across the planning system. “Natural England is laser focused on advancing nature recovery and meeting key legal Environment Act targets, while supporting the government’s ambition for good growth in every postcode.”

This forms part of wider reforms to the planning system, including those relating to the statutory consultee system. These reforms are intended to help public bodies provide more strategic support and focus specialist expertise on the planning issues and proposals where it can deliver the greatest environmental benefit.

The changes will be introduced gradually, with Natural England continuing to work closely with local planning authorities, developers and other partners as the new approach is implemented. Support through standing advice, guidance and engagement will help ensure a smooth transition and provide clarity and certainty across the planning system.

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