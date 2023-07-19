Department for Transport
New study into running HS2 train services to Leeds launches
Study will assess potential options to run HS2 trains into Leeds city centre and reassess evidence to improve connectivity in Bradford.
- a study to explore options for the most effective way to run HS2 train services to Leeds has been launched
- delivers commitment made in government’s Integrated Rail Plan, backed by a record £96 billion, to improve journeys and level up the North and Midlands
- government will also reassess evidence for improving connectivity in Bradford, including examining the case for a new station
The government recently (17 July 2023) launched a study to look at options for running HS2 trains to Leeds and committed to reassessing evidence to improve rail connections in Bradford.
The Leeds Study delivers on a commitment made in the government’s £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan and will consider a number of potential options to run HS2 trains into the city centre.
It will consider capacity at Leeds Station and take into account local views, as well as factors such as disruption, economic development, value for money, affordability, deliverability and timescales.
As set out in the Integrated Rail Plan, the government remains committed to upgrading and electrifying the existing line between Bradford Interchange and Leeds, which could deliver a 12-minute journey time and help decarbonise the railway within the next decade. Government will also reassess evidence to improve connectivity in Bradford, including examining the case for a new station.
Meanwhile, £40 million is being provided to West Yorkshire Combined Authority to support its development of the mass transit system, which will deliver integrated public transport options and offer a greener, quicker and more reliable option of travel.
The recent announcement came as the government formally responded to the Transport Select Committee’s report on the Integrated Rail Plan. As part of this, the Department for Transport outlined to the committee that it expects to complete the Leeds Study in 2025.
