New study on decarbonising Britain
Our latest study, Decarbonising Britain: Public Sector Pathways to Net Zero, is now available - and your complimentary copy of the key findings report can be viewed here.
Featuring opinions from a cross-section of senior public sector professionals, our study relates to net zero initiatives, the prevailing energy crisis, fleet and food waste management, and the role of sustainable procurement.
Read the key findings report in full to find out how opportunities and potential challenges within each aspect can be identified and addressed to reduce carbon emissions for organisations and the UK as a whole.
We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our survey partner, iGov Survey, who we once again partnered with to bring this latest study to life.
Please get in touch if you’d like to find out more about our study. For more on net zero, you can watch our webinar series featuring a selection of topics discussing how procurement can support you with you net zero targets. We will also be hosting a webinar in 2024 to discuss the findings in the report in more detail. More info will be coming soon.
