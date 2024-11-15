National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
New study shows NICE Advice support can reduce appraisal timelines by 3 months
Companies who receive scientific advice from our NICE Advice service may experience a faster path to guidance publication, a study has found.
The research, which will be presented to delegates at the ISPOR conference in Barcelona, Spain, examined NICE technology appraisal and highly specialised technologies guidance published between June 2020 and May 2023. It found that products benefiting from NICE Advice’s scientific advice service had a shorter time from marketing authorisation to the publication of NICE guidance.
According to the study, technologies that received scientific advice took a median of 312 days to progress from marketing authorisation to NICE guidance publication. In contrast, those without such advice required a median of 400 days – a difference of nearly 3 months.
The analysis included 230 technology appraisal and highly specialised technologies guidance documents, of which 51 technologies had received scientific advice from NICE Advice. While the study acknowledges that various factors can influence the time to guidance publication, the majority of these would be expected to apply to technologies with or without scientific advice.
This study reinforces the value of engaging with NICE Advice’s scientific advice service early in the product development process. Our depth of knowledge and unique insights can help companies effectively prepare for their NICE evaluation, potentially streamlining their path through the process, and helping to get innovative technologies to patients faster.
Andrew Walsh, associate director of NICE Advice
The results support previous findings on the benefits of NICE Advice’s scientific advice service. This earlier study showed that between 2009 and 2019, the median time from marketing authorisation to publication of NICE guidance was 296 days for products that used NICE Advice’s scientific advice service compared to 405 days for products that did not.
As the life sciences sector continues to innovate, our independent and highly confidential support service, NICE Advice, offers a valuable resource to companies aiming to speed up the NICE appraisal process and get their new treatments to NHS patients faster. By partnering with NICE Advice, companies can ensure their technologies meet NHS needs from the early stages of development, guiding them in collecting high-quality evidence that resonates with decision-makers.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/new-study-shows-nice-advice-support-can-reduce-appraisal-timelines-by-3-months
