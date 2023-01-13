NHS Wales
|Printable version
New style rapid review reports launched by Public Health Wales
Public Health Wales’ Evidence Service has developed a new style of report, designed to provide a rapid overview of evidence in areas of interest to policy makers, giving them a robust baseline of current research from which to take action.
The reports are driven primarily by the stakeholder need and also the evidence identified. This pragmatic approach aims to rapidly assess the evidence base using a systematic methodology to produce a transparent overview of the secondary-level evidence landscape that can be used to inform further work. They are useful to help refine a broad question, as well as identify potential gaps in the evidence.
Depending on the scope of the request, these can usually be undertaken within one to three months.
Hannah Shaw, Principal Evidence and Knowledge Analyst for the Public Health Wales’ Evidence Service, said “These new agile scoping reports are an exciting addition to the extensive range of reports that we develop for policy makers.
“They’re designed to provide an overview of the available evidence and because we work closely with stakeholders from the beginning these can be completely tailored to the stakeholders areas of interest. Whilst they don’t identify all available research or always determine the generalisability of findings to a Welsh context, they provide a valuable picture of reliable evidence on a topic and identify specific areas of interest for stakeholders to develop and inform their work.
“Importantly, because they utilise the secondary-level evidence, which are generally pre-existing good quality systematic reviews, we are often able to provide the report much more quickly that would be possible for other types of evidence work.”
The Evidence Service has already developed a number of these reports, and would welcome feedback from users, which can be sent to evidence.service@wales.nhs.uk
Examples of the existing reports are as follows:
- Evidence base for risk and protective factors associated with smoking initiation and cessation: A brief scope of the literature
- Universal free school meals scoping report
- Identifying and predicting the need for end-of-life care: An agile review of the literature
- Does universal access to assessment of need have an impact on child health and development inequalities: A brief scope of the literature
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/new-style-rapid-review-reports-launched-by-public-health-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Early childhood education and care pays triple dividend for society12/01/2023 11:20:00
Incorporating early childhood education and care (ECEC) within family-friendly policies has the potential for a “triple dividend” of children’s positive development, women’s empowerment and economic growth, as described in a new report from Public Health Wales.
Could cutting carbon emissions be the best New Year's resolution we could all make?10/01/2023 14:10:00
Climate Change is the most significant threat to human health and well-being as well as to the health of the planet.
Dangers of swallowing mini magnet toys05/01/2023 13:05:00
Public Health Wales are warning parents of the dangers of toys with mini magnets this Christmas. It follows the case of a schoolboy from South Wales who had emergency surgery after swallowing 52 magnets from a fidget toy.
Innovation in digital health technologies hampered by inequities21/12/2022 15:20:00
Persistent differences exist in access to, use of and engagement with digital health technologies between communities and areas across Europe, finds a new paper, co-authored by Public Health Wales and WHO/Europe.
'Walking buses' show increase in take up of active travel19/12/2022 16:15:00
Research by Public Health Wales to survey the evidence landscape around interventions to increase active travel, has shown that the introduction of ‘walking bus’ initiatives are among the plans most likely to increase the numbers of children walking to school.
New health outcomes data published16/12/2022 16:15:00
Public Health Wales has published new data on public health outcomes.
New health outcomes data published15/12/2022 13:05:00
Public Health Wales has published new data on public health outcomes.
Life expectancy falls for women in disadvantaged areas13/12/2022 09:15:00
The Coronavirus pandemic may have exacerbated an already worrying trend of a rising gap in life expectancy between the most and least deprived areas in Wales, with particularly stark trends for women, according to an article published in the Journal for Public Health.