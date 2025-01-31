Ministry of Defence
New submarine facility in Bristol opened by Defence Minister
New Submarine Availability Support Hub will support 100 new jobs, boost engineering capabilities and deliver on the Government’s Plan for Change.
- The state-of-the-art facility will bring Government and industry closer together – enabling faster decision- making and innovative problem solving.
- Follows the launch of the Government’s new Defence Industrial Strategy, which will ensure the defence sector is an engine for growth.
Britain’s nuclear submarine patrols will be strengthened by a new hub that brings Government and industry closer together, creating 100 new jobs and supporting apprenticeships across the UK.
The Submarine Availability Support Hub (SASH) will improve submarine delivery, boost UK engineering capabilities, and help maintain the continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent.
The opening of the state-of-the-art facility will help deliver the government’s Plan for Change by strengthening security and supporting the mission to kickstart economic growth.
The facility will enable the Defence Nuclear Enterprise – the partnership of organisations that operate, maintain, renew and sustain the UK’s nuclear deterrent - to work together more seamlessly with Babcock and other contractors to drive better submarine availability and delivery.
This will be achieved through utilising cutting-edge digital and learning tools and drawing together technical and engineering expertise in a collaborative space.
The investment demonstrates the government’s commitment to the national security and follows the launch of the consultation for the Defence Industrial Strategy - which will place deterrence at the heart of a new approach and ensures the defence sector is an engine for growth in every region and nation of the UK.
Defence Minister Maria Eagle yesterday opened the SASH in Bristol, which adds to the 42,000 jobs, and supply chain of 3,000 businesses already supporting our national endeavour to maintain the continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent.
Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, yesterday said:
It was a privilege to open the new Babcock Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol, and to have the opportunity to speak with civilian colleagues and Navy personnel alike.
The investment in this new facility is another demonstration of the government’s commitment to making defence an engine for growth.
This brand new facility will benefit the UK’s nuclear deterrent, which safeguards our security, and bolsters our country’s prosperity.
Submarine Delivery Agency, CEO Sir Chris Gardner KBE yesterday said:
The opening of the Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol provides a collaborative space that will support submarine availability for the Royal Navy in defence of our nation. This innovative facility is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to the UK’s nuclear enterprise.
It offers a dedicated space for the Submarine Delivery Agency and Babcock to undertake vital joint work which will support waterfront operations, as well as presenting an opportunity to develop future talent by providing placement roles for engineering students.
In addition, the activity taking place within the SASH enables waterfront operations at Clyde and Devonport by improving the content, planning and preparation for maintenance periods as part of an integrated Naval Nuclear business to support submarine availability.
