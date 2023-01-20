Sport England
New support for flood-damaged facilities
Our Small Grants Programme is now accepting applications from organisations in areas hit by floods who need funding to repair damage
We’ve updated the criteria for our Small Grants Programme to enable us to support organisations affected by the recent floods.
The available funding will be focused on those areas most badly affected, and we’re currently open to applications from organisations in areas covered by the following Active Partnership networks – Energise, Active Black Country, Birmingham Sport, Herefordshire & Worcester, Active Gloucestershire, Wesport and Active Dorset.
In addition, we’ll prioritise sports that need to return quickly. Spring and summer sports, or where activity is not scheduled to take place for several weeks, are a lower priority.
Who can apply?
The Small Grants eligibility criteria will also apply to organisations seeking flood relief funding. Organisations applying will need appropriate security of tenure and have any relevant permissions needed to carry out the work.
Previous recipients of emergency funding from us for flood or storm damage that are now applying again will need to show they have developed a Flood Plan if advised to do so in their previous award.
Applicants will need to submit evidence of damage which is directly attributable to the recent flooding (January 2023). Please upload photographs with your application.
Applicants will also need to show that the damage would not be covered by their insurance policy.
What can funding be used for?
This will fund emergency costs to help restore sports facilities and will cover minor works. Examples include:
- skip hire to remove sediment and rubbish
- minor electrical works to restore power
- decontamination works or clearing of blocked drains
- cleaning work to get showers and changing rooms back up and running
- securing buildings.
Is there anything you won’t fund?
The funding is only designed to help with the initial clear up to enable activity to resume. We won’t fund the following costs:
- loss of stock
- replacement of damaged equipment
- loss of income
- goods or services valued in-kind (you'll be required to provide evidence of expenditure)
- any routine maintenance or repairs resulting from everyday wear and tear
- any expenditure coverable by insurance
- football facilities – any funding request for projects that include football will need to clearly show they are a multi-sport facility.
What other help is available?
Additional advice and information which may help your organisation deal with environmental factors is available here.
Find out more and apply : Small Grants Programme
