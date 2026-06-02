New Support Hub launches for victims and survivors of terrorism

A new Support Hub has launched delivering tailored, trauma-informed care for victims and survivors of terrorism.

Victims and survivors of terrorism will receive around the clock support to help them navigate recovery through a dedicated Support Hub, which opens on 1 June.

The hub will provide specialist, trauma-informed support for anyone affected by a terrorist incident, ensuring victims can access the help they need at any stage of their recovery.

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, yesterday said:

For too long, victims and survivors of terrorism have had to navigate complicated and fragmented support services. I am pleased to say that ends today with the launch of our new Support Hub. It will offer a simpler, more joined-up approach for those rebuilding their lives after an attack – providing a single point of contact for timely emotional and practical support, dedicated caseworkers and personalised support plans.

Delivered in partnership, Victim Support will work with the Peace Collective and West London NHS Trust to bring together leading expertise into one coordinated service.

Together, they will combine clinical expertise and practical assistance to deliver a coordinated service tailored to the needs of victims and survivors – bringing dedicated caseworkers, personalised support and specialist provision for children and young people together into one place.

Katie Kempen, Chief Executive at Victim Support, yesterday said:

The horror of experiencing a terror attack is far-reaching and can have a devastating impact on victims, survivors and their families. The road to recovery can be a long and complicated one. Being able to access the right help at the right time can make a huge difference. We are proud to be working in partnership to deliver specialist trauma-informed support services – including immediate emotional reassurance, practical help, specialist psychological support, and longer-term recovery assistance – to anyone who needs it.

Delivering on a government commitment, the new Support Hub will operate 24/7 and will assign each victim and survivor a single point of contact for tailored, trauma-informed support.

Victims and survivors can access the Support Hub via the website or by phone, ensuring support is available quickly and simply when it is needed.

Dedicated caseworkers will coordinate services and build personalised support plans, with specially trained caseworkers involved to work with children and young people.

Where needed, the hub will also provide specialist mental health assessments and psychological support via the National Psychology Service for Victims and Survivors of Terror at West London NHS Trust.

Cheryl Stollery, wife of the late John Stollery – Sousse, Tunisia, yesterday said:

Since surviving the Sousse, Tunisia terrorist attack on 26 June 2015, in which my husband John was killed, I have lived with the profound trauma, grief and challenges it brought to my family. Learning to survive such an attack is beyond belief; the aftermath is different for everyone and often too complex to manage alone, especially where incidents occur overseas. Since 2015, I have campaigned for improved, centralised support and championed the survivor voice. Today, I welcome the new victim and survivors Support Hub, which will provide tailored support, clear guidance and renewed hope for those affected.

Travis Frain OBE, survivor of the Westminster Bridge attack, yesterday said:

Following a terrorist attack, one of the hardest challenges for many victims is navigating how to access support. From medical care to compensation and the legal system, there is no clear structure and victims are passed from pillar to post whilst their condition worsens, and society moves on. Terrorism seeks to shatter our confidence in the government’s ability to keep us safe, and if we don’t properly support those affected, we risk doing the terrorists’ job for them. The Support Hub is an important step forward, and we stand ready to support, and – where required – scrutinise its work.

William Roberts – Victims and Survivors Service Manager, Peace Collective, yesterday said:

We are very proud to be part of this new partnership with Victim Support and West London NHS Trust. We know that people will need different kinds of support at different points in their lives, and often many years after their experience. The Support Hub is an important step in making support more coordinated, accessible and responsive to those changing needs over time.

West London NHS Trust Chief Executive, Maria O’Brien, yesterday said:

It’s vital that victims and survivors of terrorist attacks get the support they need and the launch of this pioneering Support Hub makes that a reality. West London NHS Trust has a strong track record of providing specialist mental health support to those managing the long-term impact of a terrorist attack and other major incidents in London, and we’re proud to bring this expertise nationally so that more people get the help they deserve.

Tom Clementi, Pool Re CEO, yesterday said:

We know only too well that terrorism has devastating consequences, affecting not only the victims but also disrupting and undermining confidence within the wider community and across the UK. As a country we must be prepared should there be an incident, and that means being primed to support those impacted in its aftermath. Pool Re is proud to be part of this launch, which will provide the crucial care to those who need it most.

The launch of the Support Hub comes just over 2 months out from the nation coming together on 21 August to mark the UK’s very first national day for victims and survivors of terrorism.

The day will honour those whose lives have been tragically cut short as a result of terrorism and recognise those whose lives have been forever changed. It will provide an opportunity for remembrance, reflection and a moment of solidarity across the country.

Victims, survivors and all members of the public are encouraged to observe the national day in a way which is meaningful to them. This may be in their homes, with loved ones, or together in their local communities.

The Home Office will host a hybrid inaugural event to mark the first national day.

The event will be an intimate commemoration, bringing together a small cross‑section of the victim and survivor community, alongside government representatives.

Invitations are being issued for the event in central London, with a livestream of the commemoration available to anyone wishing to participate. Further details will be shared in due course.

The delivery of the new Support Hub and national day for victims and survivors of terrorism follows campaigning from victims and survivors for better recognition and the government’s commitment to improve support available to them – ensuring their voices are heard and that they receive the support they need to rebuild their lives.