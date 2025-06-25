Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
New Support Service to guide innovative food businesses through UK market authorisation process
The Food Standards Agency (FSA), in collaboration with Food Standards Scotland (FSS), has launched a new pilot business support service to assist companies developing cell-cultivated products for the market in the United Kingdom (UK).
Cell-cultivated products currently in development include a range of foods like a chicken fillet made from chicken cells and a beef burger made from cells taken from a cow. You might hear these products described as “lab grown meat.”
The innovative food sector is growing rapidly. The FSA and FSS have already received a small number of applications for cell-cultivated foods and expect more in the coming years. We therefore need to be ready to assess these applications when received.
The new business support service will provide information and guidance to companies who are navigating the authorisation process for their products.
Thomas Vincent, Deputy Director of Sandbox and Innovation at the FSA, yesterday said:
“The FSA’s role is to make sure all foods are safe before they are sold in UK. As cell-cultivated products are now being developed in new and innovative ways, it’s vital they continue to meet our high safety standards. This new service will help businesses understand what is needed to prove their products are safe, and guide them through the authorisation process. By making it easier for companies to get things right from the start, we can support growth in the cell-cultivated product sector while giving consumers a wider choice of safe food.”
Using the new service, prospective cell-cultivated product applicants will be able to talk directly to the FSA/FSS team before submitting an application, so they are clear on essential requirements such as data collection, hazard identification, and overall safety standards. The service also provides structured support for businesses after their applications have been submitted. This means that businesses responding to Requests for Information (RFIs) can access additional guidance to help them understand and address any gaps identified in their applications.
Throughout the process, the FSA and FSS will collect information on emerging cell-cultivated technologies. This gathering of evidence will mean we can provide a more informed, streamlined authorisation process, ensuring the safety of such products before they are marketed.
It is our intention to expand this pilot support service to producers of precision-fermented food in the future. Precision fermentation is a modern form of the traditional fermentation process used to make products like cow’s milk proteins and protein powders from microorganisms. Examples include rennet used in cheese production.
More information on the business support service - including how to submit a Pre-Submission Enquiry Form (PSEF), the types of support available, and guidance on preparing a dossier can be found on the FSA website.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/new-support-service-to-guide-innovative-food-businesses-through-uk-market-authorisation-process
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Food Standards Agency and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise Launch Pancake Reformulation Technical Guidance24/06/2025 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) in Northern Ireland and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), have launched guidance to help businesses produce pancakes lower in sugar and salt.
FSA updates advice on risk to children of glycerol in slush ice drinks19/06/2025 10:05:00
The FSA Board has called on industry to work with the regulator to help protect children from the effects of glycerol in slush ice drinks, based on an assessment showing a risk to children under the age of seven.
Food Standards Agency (FSA) Publishes Research on ‘The Availability of Fast Food Outlets and Grocery Retailers in Northern Ireland and Their Distance From Secondary Schools’16/06/2025 14:10:00
In Northern Ireland on average there are 2.2 fast food outlets within a 400m radius of a secondary school and on average 0.8 grocery retailers within a 400m radius.
FSA warns people with allergies over some imported Dubai-style chocolate products16/06/2025 09:25:00
People with allergies should be careful when buying imported Dubai-style chocolate as some products may not have clear or reliable labels. If in doubt, don’t buy it and report any concerns to your Local Authority.
FSA publishes new advice for businesses on using ocean bound plastics for food packaging08/05/2025 16:10:00
Today, The Joint Expert Group for Food Contact Materials (FCMJEG) has published its assessment on the use of ocean bound plastics (OBP) in food contact materials (FCMs) including food packaging for meat, poultry and fish sold in supermarkets.
Yorkshire abattoir fined over £45,000 after obstructing inspectors08/05/2025 09:25:00
A West Yorkshire abattoir has been ordered to pay more than £60,000 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty to obstructing Food Standards Agency (FSA) officers from carrying out their regulatory hygiene inspection duties.
FSA announces additional investigatory powers to tackle food fraud01/05/2025 16:15:00
Today, new powers have come into effect that equip the FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) in England and Wales with specific investigatory powers under The Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).
FSA Chief Executive highlights the importance of continued engagement with meat industry to address future challenges25/04/2025 16:25:00
FSA Chief Executive Katie Pettifer has affirmed the FSA’s commitment to working closely with the UK meat sector, highlighting the importance of a constructive relationship as it faces rising costs and global trade challenges
Four men and a business all convicted for diverting meat unfit for human consumption back into the human food chain07/04/2025 10:25:00
Following an investigation by Southwark Council and the Food Standard Agency’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), three men entered guilty pleas, and one man and his business entered not guilty pleas at proceedings at the Inner London Crown Court.