New support to help farmers thrive for generations

A new fund will open for applications in September, helping farmers work together to cut costs, strengthen their businesses and unlock new opportunities.

A new £30 million fund will help farmers reduce costs and build stronger businesses while improving our precious natural environment.

At the Great Yorkshire Show on 16 July, Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds will highlight how the new Farmer Collaboration Fund will help farmers tackle shared challenges by backing practical, farmer-led collaboration through peer learning, specialist advice in key areas like soil management, local facilitators, and support for new groups.

By working collaboratively and sharing knowledge and expertise, farmers can bring down costs, manage shared risks and improve soil and water across landscapes, helping build more resilient businesses while supporting nature. For example, farmers in the Cotswolds have clubbed together to learn from one another how better soil health can improve farm outcomes and generate more income.

This forms part of the Government’s Farming Roadmap and builds on existing work that is helping farmers work together to embrace innovation and build a more productive, resilient and sustainable farming sector.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:

I have heard first-hand from farmers in different parts of the country how important collaboration and innovation are to the sector’s future. That is why this government is backing farmers with £30 million through our new Farmer Collaboration Fund so farmers can work together, share expertise and build more resilient and profitable businesses.

The Collaboration Fund will be delivered through organisations including charities, local authorities and NGOs, giving farmers access to trusted local expertise and practical support while reducing paperwork so they can focus on learning from one another and improving their businesses.

The Government is also tripling dedicated funding for farmer welfare and wellbeing through a new £1.5 million Farmer Welfare Grant, opening for applications on 6 August.

Available over three years, the Farmer Welfare Grant will support targeted projects that strengthen farmers’ personal and business resilience, complementing the Government’s wider work to help build thriving, resilient farming businesses through the Farming Roadmap.

Notes to editors