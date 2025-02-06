New survey suggests benefits system is letting down people with mental health conditions who want to work

Many sick and disabled people say they want to work to help boost their living standards – but aren’t given the right support, according to new data published on Time to Talk day today [6 February].

New survey suggests 200k people claiming health and disability benefits are ready for work now if the right job or support were available.

Comes as number of young people with a mental health condition who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness reaches over a quarter of a million (270,000).

Overhaul of health and disability benefit system set to be unveiled in Spring to ensure it provides meaningful support to help long term sick back into work.

New research published by the Department for Work and Pensions shows that nearly half (44%) of people with a mental health condition expect to be able to work in future if their health improves.

This comes as the number of young people (aged 16 to 34) who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness and have a mental condition reaches 270,000. This number has been rising consistently over the past decade and has increased by 60,000 (26%) in the last year alone. The equivalent figure for all people of working-age (16 to 64) is 790,000 – an increase of 140,000 (22%) over the last year.

The Work Aspirations of Health and Disability Claimants survey also finds that a third (32%) of those claiming health and disability benefits believe they can work now or in future. (5%) say that they would be ready now if the right job or support were available. This equates to around 200,000 individuals.

The survey also finds that those out of jobs overwhelmingly see work as a key part of their identity and a route to higher self-esteem, happiness and security.

In further evidence that the current system pushes people away from work, the survey revealed that 50% of people who are on health and disability benefits and are not currently in work said they were worried they would not get their benefits back if they tried paid employment and it did not work out.

It comes as the Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall visits Workbridge charity which offers support to people who are unable to work due to mental ill health, to hear how they’re supporting people with mental health conditions into work.

Responding to the stark survey results, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said the report demonstrates the need to reform the current welfare system, so that it offers better, meaningful support to give disabled people and people with long-term health conditions a real opportunity to find work.

The upcoming reforms will be a key part of the government’s Plan for Change to boost employment by breaking down barriers to opportunity – creating a welfare system that promotes tailored pathways into work and accommodates the complex nature of disabilities and health conditions - and consequently, improving people’s living standards.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP said:

Today’s report shows that the broken benefits system is letting down people with mental health conditions who want to work. People claiming Health and Disability benefits have been classed by the system as “can’t work” and shut out of jobs and have been ignored – when they’ve been crying out for support. That is a serious failure. It’s bad for people, bad for businesses, which miss out on considerable talent, and bad for the economy. For young people in particular, being out of work can have a scarring effect that lasts a lifetime. On Time to Talk day, it’s time to change how we support people with long-term health conditions, such as a mental health condition, so that they have a fair chance and choice to work.

On her visit to Workbridge, Kendall will speak to experts to hear their insights on how government and employers can better accommodate the fluctuating nature of people’s mental health - ensuring that people’s views and voices are at the heart of changes that affect them.

We know that being in work has a positive effect on people’s mental and physical health – providing people with confidence and independence, as well as financial benefits.

The UK remains the only G7 country that has higher levels of economic inactivity now than before the pandemic, with the benefits bill spiralling - largely driven by the increase in people claiming incapacity benefits for mental health conditions, who had not received the care and treatment they deserve.

The reforms to the health & disability benefit system due to be unveiled in a Green Paper in Spring will consider these issues and how the government can tackle these barriers to employment, and the government will work closely alongside charities, organisations and disabled people to ensure their voices help shape any proposals for reform.

The Green Paper will set key ambitions for creating a system that is fairer on disabled people - offering support into work which takes into consideration the realities of their health condition and life circumstances, and fairness for the taxpayer by bringing down the benefits bill.

The reforms are expected to build on the Get Britain Working White Paper, which set out the first steps to achieving the government’s target 80% employment rate, driving up growth and driving down poverty in every corner of our country.

Successful steps have already been taken to offer work and life-changing support, with a record number of people with mental health conditions receiving employment advice through the NHS Talking Therapies programme.

Alongside this support, the Government has settled record funding for the NHS – so that all people can get the care they need – and have pledged:

8,500 more mental health staff

Mental health support teams in every school

Open-access mental health hubs in every community

Additional Information

Time to Talk Day is an initiative led by Rethink Mental Illness, Mind and Co-op to encourage people to talk about their mental health.

Full results from the Work Aspirations of Health and Disability Claimants are available here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/work-aspirations-and-support-needs-of-health-and-disability-customers

Source: The employment of disabled people 2024 - Table EIA020 Apr-Jun 24 compared to Apr-Jun 23