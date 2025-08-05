Welsh Government
|Printable version
New T51 TrawsCymru bus service for Network North Wales
A new bus service connecting communities between Rhyl and Wrexham, as part of Network North Wales, is set to begin from September.
It will include an hourly bus service between Ruthin and Wrexham, an upgrade from the current two-hourly service, and an hourly service between Wrexham and Rhyl on a Sunday.
Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales joined Transport for Wales (TfW) at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham to announce the launch of the new TrawsCymru T51.
Replacing the existing 51/X51 services, the new T51 service will begin operating at the end of September this year and will improve connectivity between Rhyl, Denbigh, Ruthin and Wrexham.
It will be operated by Arriva.
On announcing the new service, Ken Skates yesterday said:
Network North Wales is about improving public transport and connectivity in this part of Wales to unlock opportunity and potential for the region.
In May I announced immediate priorities and TfW is delivering on these with the new TrawsCymru bus service a clear example of that.
More frequent services, simplified fares, connectivity with other bus services and newer vehicles are all part of this new service.
Adam Marshall (Head of Commercial Arriva Cymru) yesterday said:
Network North Wales is an exciting programme for Arriva to be involved with – its ambitious and will deliver significant improvements which will grow the network, increase modal shift and create opportunity for the people of North Wales.
Arriva are looking forward to joining the Traws Cymru family with the commencement of the T51 service this September. We have worked closely with TfW, local authorities and our customers to shape this service. The result is improved connectivity, higher frequencies, lower fares and fleet investment.
Key improvements for the new T51 service
From September 2025:
- hourly buses between Ruthin and Wrexham (an upgrade from the current two-hourly service)
- introduction of hourly service between Wrexham and Rhyl on a Sunday
- simplified fares and digital ticketing options
From March 2026:
- better integration with rail services and other TrawsCymru routes
- new modern, accessible vehicles designed for comfort and sustainability
Read more about the Network North Wales programme and the T51 service on the Transport for Wales website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-t51-trawscymru-bus-service-network-north-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh communities to receive £17 million regeneration boost05/08/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has allocated an additional £17 million to help local authorities deliver regeneration projects that will transform town and city centres across Wales.
Changes to Bluetongue restrictions confirmed for Autumn sales & markets05/08/2025 11:05:00
Important changes to the Bluetongue restrictions currently in place in Wales will come into effect in two weeks.
First Minister to celebrate Welsh culture and Wrexham's global success at National Eisteddfod04/08/2025 14:05:00
The First Minister will celebrate Wrexham’s new-found success as a global cultural and sporting destination as she visits the National Eisteddfod today.
Protecting Welsh communities from coal tip risks31/07/2025 14:05:00
The Deputy First Minister has visited a community living in the shadow of a disused coal tip in Rhondda Cynon Taf to discuss the significant ongoing investment being made to protect communities like theirs across Wales.
New electric trains running between Coryton, Caerphilly and Penarth31/07/2025 09:15:00
Brand new electric trains offering travellers an improved customer experience are now being used on Transport for Wales services between Coryton, Caerphilly and Penarth.
Have your say on disabled people’s rights at the Eisteddfod30/07/2025 09:05:00
Disabled people visiting this year's National Eisteddfod in Wrexham have an opportunity to help shape Wales' new 10-year plan to make life fairer for disabled people and create lasting change in how society addresses barriers to inclusion.
New business units in Carmarthenshire28/07/2025 14:05:00
Much needed business units will be built in Carmarthenshire to Net Zero standards, in a joint project between Carmarthenshire County Council and Welsh Government.
Wales rolls out subsidy card for gluten-free food25/07/2025 14:05:00
A new pre-paid card will be rolled out across Wales to give people who receive gluten-free food on prescription greater choice and freedom.