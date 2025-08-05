New T51 TrawsCymru bus service for Network North Wales

A new bus service connecting communities between Rhyl and Wrexham, as part of Network North Wales, is set to begin from September.

It will include an hourly bus service between Ruthin and Wrexham, an upgrade from the current two-hourly service, and an hourly service between Wrexham and Rhyl on a Sunday.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales joined Transport for Wales (TfW) at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham to announce the launch of the new TrawsCymru T51.

Replacing the existing 51/X51 services, the new T51 service will begin operating at the end of September this year and will improve connectivity between Rhyl, Denbigh, Ruthin and Wrexham.

It will be operated by Arriva.

On announcing the new service, Ken Skates yesterday said:

Network North Wales is about improving public transport and connectivity in this part of Wales to unlock opportunity and potential for the region. In May I announced immediate priorities and TfW is delivering on these with the new TrawsCymru bus service a clear example of that. More frequent services, simplified fares, connectivity with other bus services and newer vehicles are all part of this new service.

Adam Marshall (Head of Commercial Arriva Cymru) yesterday said:

Network North Wales is an exciting programme for Arriva to be involved with – its ambitious and will deliver significant improvements which will grow the network, increase modal shift and create opportunity for the people of North Wales. Arriva are looking forward to joining the Traws Cymru family with the commencement of the T51 service this September. We have worked closely with TfW, local authorities and our customers to shape this service. The result is improved connectivity, higher frequencies, lower fares and fleet investment.

Key improvements for the new T51 service

From September 2025:

hourly buses between Ruthin and Wrexham (an upgrade from the current two-hourly service)

introduction of hourly service between Wrexham and Rhyl on a Sunday

simplified fares and digital ticketing options

From March 2026:

better integration with rail services and other TrawsCymru routes

new modern, accessible vehicles designed for comfort and sustainability

Read more about the Network North Wales programme and the T51 service on the Transport for Wales website.