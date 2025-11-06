New 'talking signs' help Folkestone prepare for flash flooding

The Environment Agency and Kent County Council partner with Hello Lamp Post to launch interactive signs raising awareness of Folkestone's flash flood risk.

The Environment Agency and Kent County Council have launched interactive signage across Folkestone to help residents and businesses prepare for flash flooding.

The signs, provided by Hello Lamp Post – a two-way communication platform accessible via mobile phone – have been installed at four locations along the Pent Stream: Morehall recreation ground, Fairway Avenue, Three Hills Sports Park and Folkestone fire station.

Flash flooding is dangerous and can happen very quickly, with devastating effects. Knowing what to do in a flood can significantly reduce the risk to life, property and possessions.

Folkestone remains at risk of flash flooding. On 12 August 1996, the town endured its worst flooding on record when 200 homes were flooded after two months’ worth of rain fell in just two hours. The Pent Stream burst its banks, causing water up to 2 metres deep to flood properties.

Around 400 homes and businesses in Folkestone are in a ‘rapid response catchment area,’ where the river is highly responsive to heavy rainfall and liable to cause flash flooding – sometimes before flood warnings can be issued.

Smartphone users can scan QR codes on the signs to watch news footage from the 1996 floods and an interview with a local resident affected by the flooding. They can find out how to be better prepared, ask questions about flooding, provide feedback and can also play a flash flooding quiz.

Sign being installed at Morehall in Folkestone.

Emily Whittingham, flood resilience engagement advisor for the Environment Agency in Kent, South London and East Sussex, said:

We’re excited to bring this innovative project to Folkestone to help raise awareness of flash flooding risk. This modern technology allows residents and visitors to interact with the signs 24/7, receiving valuable information about how they can prepare and what they can do to stay safe if affected by flooding. I would encourage everyone living in the area or visiting to try out this interactive service.

Louise Smith, flood and water manager for Kent County Council, added:

We’re pleased to help residents and businesses who may be affected by flash flooding in Folkestone. We’re working with the Environment Agency to ensure people in the area know how to prepare for flooding, and if it does occur, what to do and who to contact.

To get flood warnings sent to you, sign up at - Get flood warnings by text, phone or e-mail - GOV.UK

For more information on protecting yourself and your property, visit - Prepare for flooding: Protect yourself from future flooding - GOV.UK

Background:

How to be ‘flash flood ready’:

Check if you’re at risk of flooding by entering your postcode at Check the long term flood risk for an area in England - GOV.UK

Know how to recognise a flash flood: heavy rain and severe weather reports, fast-rising water, churning dark water in the Pent Stream, fast-flowing water, and debris

Plan where to go if there is a flash flood – you may need to act before receiving an Environment Agency flood warning or before the emergency services can reach you

Sign-up for free flood warnings at Get flood warnings by text, phone or email - GOV.UK. You’ll be alerted by phone, e-mail or text when flooding is expected

Download a Prepare, Act, Survive plan at Personal flood plan - GOV.UK

If you are flooded, call 999 if in immediate danger and follow advice from the emergency services.

