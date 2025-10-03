Home Office
New Taser approved for UK police forces to protect public
Police across England and Wales will be able to equip themselves with new and improved taser devices to help protect the public and themselves from dangerous criminals.
Axon’s Taser 10 model is more effective than previous devices, being able to fire at greater distances, with better handling and improved safety mechanisms to reduce the risk of injury to both members of the public and police officers. The device can fire up to 10 single probes and the officer can determine where each individual probe is fired, unlike previous devices.
The device also provides an auditory warning, if activated by the officer before firing, alerting the public and serving as a deterrent to offenders.
The device has been subject to rigorous scrutiny, independent testing and medical assessments, with trials carried out by the College of Policing to ensure that the device is fit for purpose and can be deployed safely, accurately and with confidence.
The introduction of the Taser 10 comes after the Home Office, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), and the College of Policing worked together to assess the new model. A joint implementation plan between NPCC and College of Policing has also been developed to ensure forces are supported with training, guidance, and operational readiness.
Policing Minister Sarah Jones said:
Police officers up and down the country are at their best when diffusing stressful, and often dangerous, situations, but their safety, and the safety of the communities they serve is paramount.
The new Taser 10 offers a safer option for officers who find themselves in those dangerous situations.
This new device, backed by robust testing, will help our police forces and properly trained officers tackle crime more effectively while maintaining public trust and accountability, which is crucial to our Plan for Change.
Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi, national policing lead for less-lethal weapons, said:
We are proud to operate a predominantly unarmed police service built on public consent, where officers resolve most incidents safely without force, and we continue to see a consistent decline in Taser discharges.
Taser provides vital support in high-risk, fast-moving situations. Officers who volunteer to carry Taser are highly trained, and in 92% of cases, its presence alone defuses danger swiftly and safely.
Accountability is paramount, and the new Taser 10 model enhances oversight and prioritises de-escalation, reinforcing our focus on public safety and trust.
The device is now available for purchase by forces, and it will be for individual forces to train officers and authorise deployments with the Taser 10.
Chief Constable Sir Andy Marsh, CEO of the College of Policing, said:
Taser 10 is an invaluable tool, and it is policing’s responsibility to make sure it is used wisely and effectively.
Our updated guidance was developed in consultation with experts and tested in real-world scenarios. The effective use of Taser 10 is about improving the safety of our police officers and fulfilling our duty to protect the public from harm, whilst using the minimum amount of force. It’s also about trust, as the public rightly expects police powers are used with care and accountability.
The College of Policing’s new guidance and training will ensure officers are not only prepared to the highest possible standards, but also that those standards are transparent. This will help build public trust and confidence and ensure officers are held to the high professional standards the service is proud to uphold.
Alex Lowe, UK and Ireland Regional Director at Axon, said:
We welcome the government’s approval of Taser 10 and its ongoing commitment to giving officers the tools they need to protect themselves and the public.
Taser 10 – supported by immersive VR (virtual reality) training – is a vital part of the technology toolkit alongside body-worn video and real-time digital evidence management that will help police deliver on the government’s Safer Streets mission.
Axon has been a proud partner to UK policing for over 20 years, and Taser 10 is just one example of the innovative, integrated solutions we provide. We look forward to deepening that partnership in the years ahead.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-taser-approved-for-uk-police-forces-to-protect-public
