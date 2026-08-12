New taskforce will ‘champion the future of Welsh town centres’

The Welsh Government has announced the co-chairs for the new Town Centre Taskforce, alongside £1 million of new funding to support regeneration projects in Bangor and Bridgend.

Tamsin Ramasut and Professor Simon Gibson CBE announced as co-chairs for the Town Centre Taskforce

£1 million of new funding announced for town centre regeneration projects in Bangor and Bridgend

The taskforce has been established as a 100-day Government commitment

Tamsin Ramasut and Professor Simon Gibson CBE will lead the taskforce, which will provide practical, expert advice on supporting the future of Wales's town centres. Their appointment delivers on a key Government commitment to establish the taskforce within its first 100 days.

Working with members from business, local government, regeneration, planning, academia and communities, the co-chairs will oversee a programme of work to develop practical recommendations for Welsh Ministers on securing the future of town centres.

Tamsin Ramasut is an experienced regeneration, placemaking and community engagement practitioner. Through her work with Pont Collective and previous roles, she has supported the delivery of regeneration projects and place-based initiatives across Wales and beyond.

Professor Simon Gibson CBE is a long-time facilitator of Welsh innovation. As the founder of Alacrity and previous leadership roles in Wesley Clover, Ubiquity Software and the Welsh Development Agency, he has helped attract investment, support entrepreneurship and drive business growth across Wales, experience that will be invaluable to the Taskforce's work.

The announcement was made during a visit to Welsh Government funded projects in Bangor town centre, where £654,000 for public realm improvements was also confirmed. A further £350,000 has been confirmed to support the future regeneration of the Rhiw Shopping Centre in Bridgend.

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, said:

Town centres remain at the heart of communities across Wales. They are places where people work, access services, spend time with family and friends and take part in civic and cultural life. However, they continue to face significant challenges as a result of changing consumer behaviour, economic pressures and the evolving role town centres play in everyday life. That's why we are establishing this taskforce to champion the future of Welsh town centres. It will identify actions to help challenge decline, encourage changes in use to increase footfall, support Welsh businesses, attract investment and strengthen the long-term vitality of towns and city centres.

Tamsin Ramasut said:

I'm honoured to co-Chair this national task force. Town centres are central to thriving communities-places where people connect, local businesses grow and provide employment and create a sense of belonging. I'm looking forward to working collaboratively to help our town centres thrive across Wales.

Professor Simon Gibson CBE said: