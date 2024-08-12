Welsh Government
New TB Board established for Wales
A new Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board has been established for Wales and is the latest development in reaching the shared goal of a a TB-free Wales.
The news was confirmed today by Huw Irranca-Davies, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, ahead of a week attending agricultural shows across Wales.
It follows the formation of the Bovine TB Technical Advisory Group in April and completes the governance structure for the programme set out in the TB Eradication Programme Delivery Plan published in March 2023.
Speaking ahead of travelling to the Anglesey Agricultural Show and Pembrokeshire County Show, the Cabinet Secretary said:
I am particularly happy to make this announcement as it shows our clear commitment to listening to industry and placing partnership working at the very centre of the Bovine TB eradication programme.
Since my appointment I have been keen to meet farmers, vets and industry and listened to their concerns regarding the burden and anxieties of TB. Recognising the impact on farmers, their families and their businesses is at the forefront of my mind.
Board members will be confirmed in due course, but the Cabinet Secretary said he intended for the Board to largely be made up of farmers from different parts of Wales and people from farming backgrounds. The Board will be chaired by a farmer.
Officials representing three, key industry organisations – the National Farmers Union Cymru, Farmers’ Union of Wales and the British Veterinary Association Welsh branch – will also be appointed.
There will also be the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales and a member representing the Welsh Government and the Animal and Plant Health Agency respectively.
The Board will meet quarterly and provide strategic advice to the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs.
Early priorities for the Board will include considering the Technical Advisory Group’s advice in relation to the six-yearly review of Wales’ TB eradication targets and exploring how to improve communication and engagement with farmers and vets.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-tb-board-established-wales
