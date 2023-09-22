New teaching resource helps English students around the world learn about the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement

English language students worldwide will learn about the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and its contribution to peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland

English language students worldwide will learn about the journey to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and its contribution to peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland, thanks to a new teaching resource developed as part of the Northern Ireland Office’s (NIO) programme to mark the Agreement’s 25th anniversary.

The NIO, together with the British Council, have today (Friday, 22 September) launched the new resource, named “25 Years On: Marking the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement,” in Colombia.

British Ambassador to Colombia, George Hodgson, was one of the first to witness international students use the new resource as he joined a British Council English language class in the city of Bogota. The Ambassador enjoyed participating in an English lesson with students who were learning more about the history of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, how the peace process was achieved between the UK and Irish Governments and the parties in Northern Ireland, and the role of positive language in conflict resolution more widely.

The resource is part of the NIO’s programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. This new teaching English resource, which is suitable for both beginner and intermediate learners, has been adapted by the British Council from a suite of educational resources produced by The National Archives for pupils across the UK.

The resource will be available globally through the British Council’s online Teaching English network, which currently reaches over six million learners in 238 countries. It will also be used in the British Council’s English language Teaching Centres, which welcomes more than 400,000 learners in over 100 countries every year.

Commenting on the resource, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris stated:

“It’s marvellous that language students around the world will learn English while also studying the history of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“The Agreement is a globally respected example of conflict resolution which represents a great landmark achievement in the history of Northern Ireland, the wider United Kingdom, and Ireland.

“It’s absolutely right that this teaching resource marks the Agreement around the globe in its 25th anniversary year.”

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland said:

“I am delighted to announce the launch of our new Teaching English resource in partnership with the Northern Ireland Office.

“This milestone resource commemorates the historic Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in its 25th year and encourages English language learners to find out more about the Agreement through lessons which teach the language of negotiation and compromise in conflict resolution.

“At the British Council, English language teaching is at the heart of what we do, and we hope through this new resource that learners from around the world will not only enhance their English language skills but also gain a deeper understanding of the history and significance of the Northern Ireland peace process.

“As it becomes available globally through our Teaching English network, we aim to reach thousands of learners, fostering a deeper understanding of the importance of diplomacy, dialogue, and reconciliation.”

British Ambassador to Colombia George Hodgson said:

“The Belfast Good Friday Agreement, signed 25 years ago, marked an end to decades of violence - a message of peace and progress around the world. In Colombia – a country which reached its own landmark peace agreement in 2016 - the parallels are particularly striking. I’m delighted that students learning English here – the first generation of young people since the peace deal was signed – will be able to learn about Northern Ireland and our shared experiences.”

The resource is now available on the British Council’s Teaching English website. To access the teaching materials and find out more, please visit: https://www.teachingenglish.org.uk/belfast-good-friday-peace-agreement-classroom-resources

The British Council supports 100 million English learners worldwide with online resources and connects with more than four million teachers and educators online each year – the world’s largest global network of teachers.