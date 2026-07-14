New tech boost to help people access debt relief faster

People struggling with debt could get help sooner, thanks to a £900,000 tech investment to speed up access to debt relief orders (DROs).

DROs are an alternative to bankruptcy and offer a vital lifeline for those with debts of up to £50,000

New tech will cut DRO application times by enabling debt advisers to send cases directly to the Insolvency Service portal

Project gets £900,000 funding from Money and Pensions Service (MaPS)

Thousands of people in financial crisis will get faster access to the help they need, thanks to a £900,000 tech boost to speed up debt relief order (DRO) applications.

The new tech will allow debt advisers to send DRO cases directly to the Insolvency Service portal.

The move will make the DRO application process more streamlined by cutting administration and freeing up debt advisers to help more people.

The upgrade, funded by £900,000 from the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), went live this week.

Caroline Shanahan, Personal Insolvency lead at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:

This is a fantastic improvement for people in financial crisis, at a time when they need help quickly. Debt advice organisations play a vital role helping people to access debt relief. By linking them directly to our systems, we can speed up DRO applications, reduce admin, and free up debt advisers to help more people. This is the latest improvement to the way DROs are administered, and we hope it will make a real difference.

A DRO can be a lifeline for people with low disposable incomes and debts of up to £50,000, offering a fresh start without going bankrupt.

The latest Insolvency Service figures show 4,191 people got a DRO in May 2026, after numbers peaked at a record 4,523 DROs in March 2026.

Debt advisers currently have to enter a person’s details twice during the DRO application process - once in their own system and again on Insolvency Service forms. The new system reduces this duplication, meaning applications can be submitted directly to the Insolvency Service first-time.

The upgrade comes after MaPS offered funding to create an “application programming interface” (API) to link the IT systems together. An API is a digital bridge which allows different software systems to interact with each other.

One of the UK’s largest financial support organisations, Money Wellness, will be the first to hook into the Insolvency Service with the API. More debt advice organisations are expected to join them later this year.

Sebrina McCullough, Director of External Affairs at Money Wellness yesterday said:

Behind every DRO application is someone dealing with real stress and uncertainty. This new technology will help us get people the support they need much faster, reducing delays at what is often a critical moment in their lives. By cutting down on administration, our advisers can spend more time doing what really matters, helping people find a way forward.

DROs were first introduced in 2009 as an alternative to bankruptcy. They have seen several improvements since. In April 2024, the £90 application fee was removed, and in June that year, the total amount of debt covered by a DRO was increased from £30,000 to £50,000.

The Insolvency Service is committed to making sure DROs are more accessible than ever for those in financial distress.

Anna Hall, Corporate Director for Debt at the Money and Pensions Service, yesterday said:

When faced with problem debt, getting the right help quickly can make all the difference. Debt advisers do fantastic work every day across the country, and our investment will help them spend more time supporting the people who need them. This is part of our wider commitment to improve access to high-quality debt advice and help more people get the support they need when they need it.

To apply for a DRO, people must speak to an FCA-regulated debt advice provider, who will help them find the most appropriate debt relief for their circumstances.

You can get help to find debt advice on GOV.UK - https://www.gov.uk/debt-advice

Further information