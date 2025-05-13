New tech to make rail replacement travel more accessible

Four innovative projects set to share £800,000 to improve accessible information for passengers using rail replacement coaches.

four projects selected to help roll out accessible information on board rail replacement coaches

£800,000 will be allocated across the 4 projects to develop new onboard information technology

part of the government’s Plan for Change, aimed at delivering bold ambitions to improve transport accessibility

Today’s announcement (13 May 2025) will break down the barriers to opportunity – as part of our Plan for Change – by improving accessible travel on rail replacement coaches for disabled people, thanks to £800,000 of government funding for new technology innovations – including a 3D animated avatar that allows passengers to ask questions through voice interaction or access audio via apps or QR codes.

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood has today confirmed the funding will go to 4 selected projects which will help to roll out audible and visible information for passengers onboard coach services – transforming public services and driving efficiency.

While many buses in the UK already offer these features, coach services used for rail replacement often lack the technology needed to deliver the same standard of information. This can leave passengers, especially those with visual or cognitive impairments, without the support they need to travel independently and confidently.

The new technology will offer flexible solutions that work in different vehicles, helping operators meet the requirements set out in the Public Service Vehicles (Accessible Information) Regulations 2023.

The Department for Transport (DfT) introduced the Public Service Vehicles (Accessible Information) Regulations 2023, requiring local bus and coach services to provide clear and accessible audible and visible onboard information. This includes details such as the route, direction of travel and upcoming stops.

The projects were selected following the competition run by Innovate UK, which combined established solutions with newer technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and a new Bluetooth feature, Auracast, to deliver real-time information in a variety of accessible formats. These projects will be completed by March 2026.

As part of the government’s Plan for Change, these projects will enable more people to travel independently for work, education, and leisure.

Making transport more accessible and inclusive not only benefits disabled passengers, but also helps unlock wider economic benefits – from increasing workforce participation to boosting local tourism and supporting businesses across the country.

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, said:

There are around 16 million disabled people in the UK and many depend on coach services to get around. It’s vital that these services provide clear, accessible information for everyone, particularly on rail replacement journeys where the route and stops can change. To help rail replacement coach operators make this transition smoothly, we are providing £800,000 of funding as part of the government’s Plan for Change to explore technology that helps all passengers, regardless of their needs, travel with confidence and independence. Public transport should be accessible for all and we’re committed to making that a reality – clearing away barriers to growth.

This government is securing our future through the Plan for Change by making transport more accessible through initiatives like Access for All, which has delivered step-free access at over 260 stations, and new measures in the Bus Services (No. 2) Bill. The bill will require disability awareness and assistance training for drivers and staff providing direct assistance to passengers and require local authorities to pay regard to new bus stop safety and accessibility guidance.

