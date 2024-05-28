Scottish Government
New tech tool to tackle NHS waiting lists
National theatre scheduling software to increase procedures.
Software to reduce hospital waiting times and enhance operating theatre efficiency will be rolled out in NHS boards across Scotland over the next year.
Developed by clinician-led tech company Infix, the national theatre scheduling tool improved operating room efficiency by up to 25% without the need for extra medical staff or additional theatres during successful pilots across three health boards. It also enabled the completion of additional operations for patients which resulted in significant financial savings.
The platform will now support all NHS Boards to increase productivity, remove paper processes, and reduce the overall administrative burden in the creation and approval of theatre lists, which can delay patient treatment.
In a speech in Edinburgh later today, Health Secretary Neil Gray will outline the role of innovation and collaboration in the future of Scotland’s health service. He said:
“Better use of data and digital technology is critical to how we drive improvements in healthcare and is a key part of our plans to reform services.
“This technology is backed by more than five years’ worth of NHS operating times data and is just one of the initiatives that will help enable us to schedule 1.5 million procedures per year - while improving data quality to help safely increase productivity. This will help maximise capacity, build greater resilience and reduce waiting lists.
“Reducing the administrative burden on staff will give them more time to spend on patient care. This is a shining example of how we are embracing cutting edge tools to tackle the challenges facing health and social care.”
Background
The contract was awarded to Infix following a competitive procurement process. It is part of the Scottish Government’s drive to embrace digital and technology driven services to enhance health and social care, as outlined in Scotland’s Digital Health and Care Strategy and its supporting Delivery Plan, which was updated earlier this month.
It also forms part of the Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to eradicate long waits, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic, to ensure all people receive the treatment they need as soon as possible.
Health Improvement Scotland’s study: Technology-Enabled Theatre Scheduling Systems found that the implementation of Infix’s theatre scheduling technology in NHS Lothian increased operating theatre efficiency increased by 25%. Overall, the implementation of the system resulted in average daily cost savings of around 7% - estimated to be approximately £1.8 million per year.
