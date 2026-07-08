National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
New technologies could help cut years-long wait for endometriosis diagnosis
Two new non-invasive diagnostic technologies can be used in the NHS while further evidence is generated to speed up the diagnosis of endometriosis in primary care.
Endometriosis affects around 1 in 10 women of reproductive age in the UK, yet the average time to diagnosis is more than 9 years.
NICE's draft early use healthtech guidance recommends Endosure and Endotest, 2 technologies that can be used in the NHS during a 3-year period while additional evidence is collected on how well they work. The tests can be used to diagnose endometriosis in primary care, where current diagnostic accuracy can be limited by the availability of other tests and variation in expertise.
Endotest analyses a saliva sample for tiny biological markers called microRNAs, which can indicate whether endometriosis is likely present, with results sent to the treating clinician.
EndoSure detects endometriosis by measuring electrical signals in the gut using sensor pads on the abdomen, after the patient fasts and drinks water during the 45-minute test.
A third technology, DotEndo, requires more research before NICE can recommend the NHS to fund early use of it.
In a survey of over 10,000 women conducted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on endometriosis, over half reported visiting their GP more than 10 times before receiving a diagnosis. In the same APPG survey, over half of respondents reported attending an emergency department because of their symptoms.
Delays result from late initial presentation, variation in the expertise of traditional diagnostic transvaginal ultrasound, delays in referral pathways, and long waiting times for gynaecology services. People with endometriosis have described diagnostic delays as contributing to increased suffering, prolonged ill health, and disease progression that can be more challenging to treat.
The new technologies offer a less invasive, faster approach to receiving a diagnosis that does not rely on ultrasound operator expertise, potentially enabling earlier decision-making and reducing the need for unnecessary invasive investigations.
Currently the only way to definitively confirm an endometriosis diagnosis is by using a diagnostic laparoscopy, but it is invasive, costly, and carries surgical risks. This surgical procedure is carried out under general anesthetic, where a surgeon inserts a small camera through a tiny cut in the abdomen to look directly inside the pelvis for signs of endometriosis.
Dr Anastasia Chalkidou, healthtech programme director at NICE, yesterday said:
“A diagnosis of endometriosis can for some women take the best part of a decade, with the UK average standing at 9 years and 4 months, and rising to 11 years for those from ethnically diverse communities. That delay means living with chronic pelvic pain that affects daily life, relationships and work.
“These technologies have the potential to change that by giving primary care professionals better non-invasive tools to identify endometriosis earlier allowing earlier and better treatment.
“Our draft guidance reflects our commitment to getting promising innovations to patients quickly, while making sure the evidence to support their wider use is built in a rigorous way.”
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/new-technologies-for-endometriosis-diagnosis-in-primary-care
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