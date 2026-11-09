New technology to spot illness years earlier gets UKRI backing

People across the UK could soon benefit from apps that listen to coughs, an AI wellbeing coach to manage heart disease and routine eye scans that detect diabetes.

Five new research and partnership hubs are being backed by over £52 million from the UK government through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The hubs will develop tools that help people stay healthier for longer.

This investment builds on previous healthcare hubs whose work has already led to:

the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted brain tumour surgery

new space suits fitted with artificial muscles for astronauts exploring the Moon and Mars

Transforming health through innovation

New technologies will help people manage their own health, bringing benefits such as shifting care out of hospitals and into communities, and helping to ease pressure on the NHS.

The five hubs will:

create the UK’s first network of NHS brain health clinics, where AI combines blood tests, brain scans and memory tests to reduce the risk of dementia, and to speed up diagnosis by up to 50%

build pitch side and car crash tools that alert people to how dangerous a blow to the head is in real-time

use AI to spot early signs of diabetes and heart disease hidden in routine eye scans

develop smartphone apps that listen to coughs and breathing, wearable devices and an easy-to-use test to advise people with a respiratory infection whether to rest or contact a pharmacist or GP

create an AI-powered wellbeing coach to give people personalised support on managing cardiovascular disease from home

Catching illness earlier

To mark the announcement, Science Minister Chris McDonald visited the Sunderland Specialist Eye Hospital as part of the launch of the Northern Ophthalmic Research and Innovation (NORI) partnership hub.

This hub will use AI to spot early signs of diabetes and heart disease hidden in routine eye scans, meaning patients will be diagnosed and able to access treatment far sooner.

This pioneering technology could help to address some of the most pressing health issues in the North East, which currently experiences some of the worst health outcomes in England.

Pioneering use of technology

Science minister Chris McDonald said:

Sunderland has long been a centre of innovation and scientific endeavour, from glassmaking to shipbuilding, and now in the pioneering use of technology to diagnose illnesses like diabetes and heart disease earlier. Earlier diagnosis means better outcomes for patients and less pressure on our NHS, and technology has a vital role to play. These healthcare hubs offer a powerful example of how scientific research can improve lives, whether that is using scans to catch heart disease earlier, or using AI to assess head injuries quicker.

Partnering with the right people

The national hubs are based in Exeter, London, Southampton and Sunderland.

They will bring together experts in engineering and physical sciences from across all four nations in the UK.

To make sure research provides real benefits to patients, the teams will work closely with people with lived experience of these conditions, alongside healthcare professionals.

Partners include:

the NHS

charities such as Alzheimer’s Society

sport leagues including the Rugby Football League and GB boxing

global industry partners like Google, Siemens and Medtronic

They will provide an additional £37.5 million in cash and in-kind support.

A £1 million contribution from the UKRI Life Science Programme is included in the £52 million investment.

Building on proven results

Professor Charlotte Deane, Executive Chair of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (UKRI), said:

These five new hubs will improve the lives and livelihoods of people and patients right across the UK. They build on the proven success of our previous hubs, which are already translating cutting-edge research into real benefits, advancing healthcare innovation, including the world’s first AI-assisted brain tumour surgery. By working closely with patients, the NHS and industry, we’re helping people live healthier lives and preventing ill health before it starts.