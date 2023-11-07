techUK
|Printable version
New techUK & ITIC Joint Statement: Bringing the Atlantic Declaration to Life for a Stronger Transatlantic Digital Economy
techUK and our US sister organisation ITIC have launched a brand-new paper titled "Bringing the Atlantic Declaration to Life for a Stronger Transatlantic Digital Economy". The paper will be discussed during our Atlantic Declaration event.
The paper discusses the opportunities and recommendations for strengthening the economic partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom in the digital economy. The Atlantic Declaration, announced in June, outlined various priorities for future collaboration in areas such as digital trade, artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, and more.
The paper emphasizes the importance of turning the principles and commitments from the Atlantic Declaration into practical measures to enhance modern trade and investment. The U.S. and UK are leading exporters of digitally-delivered services and must work together to create a rules-based framework to facilitate digital trade and innovation.
In the context of digital trade, the paper calls for bilateral trade discussions that lead to ambitious, rules-based commitments. It also highlights the importance of transatlantic data flows through initiatives like the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework and UK-U.S. Data Bridge.
Artificial intelligence is another focus, with an emphasis on developing responsible and internationally aligned AI governance frameworks. The paper advocates for interoperable regulations that foster innovation and economic growth while safeguarding public trust.
In telecommunications, the paper suggests accelerating research and development for 6G technologies and promoting transatlantic collaboration in advance of the 2023 World Radiocommunication Conference.
The paper also encourages flexible and coordinated export controls and suggests treating UK companies as a "domestic source" within the Defense Production Act.
In conclusion, the paper supports the goals of the Atlantic Declaration and calls for continued dialogue, stakeholder engagement, and inclusive cooperation to ensure that it delivers tangible benefits to businesses and societies on both sides of the Atlantic. This collaborative approach aims to strengthen the transatlantic digital economy and leadership in critical technology areas.
ITI_techUK_transatlantic cooperation paper_final.pdf
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/new-techuk-itic-joint-statement-bringing-the-atlantic-declaration-to-life-for-a-stronger-transatlantic-digital-economy.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK and Government Procurement: Bridging the gap for SMEs07/11/2023 11:25:00
Government Procurement is a topic of obvious importance and great interest to TechUK members, with particular focus for SME members who are often wary and daunted by the high bar to entry for public sector frameworks and other procurement routes.
Three ways to build digital skills06/11/2023 16:25:00
We think industry and the sector through techUK have significant opportunities to come together to understand how firstly, digital can be thought about as a mindset, secondly where there are opportunities to think outside the box when it comes to digital skills and finally, how can we ensure technology is adopted with skills in mind.
Advancing AI ethics beyond compliance06/11/2023 13:25:00
As AI adoption rapidly increases, it’s critical that AI ethics progress from abstract theories to concrete practices.
Cultivating Connections: Networking in the Justice and Emergency Sector06/11/2023 11:25:00
The nature of The Justice and Emergency Services market vertical is that often suppliers work in competition.
The CAA overhauls its Space Regulation website06/11/2023 09:25:00
The changes are a welcome boost for UK companies seeking a space license.
Event summary: How to make savings on your IT budget to invest in innovation03/11/2023 11:25:00
Freeing up IT spend to invest innovation is something most institutions would relish.
Ofcom issues call for input on the use of fixed wireless links02/11/2023 11:25:00
Ofcom is seeking input from industry and stakeholders on the capability for the use of fixed wireless links and the motivating factors to its choice over alternative technologies.
DESNZ: Call for Evidence on the Scope 3 Emissions Reporting Landscape in the UK02/11/2023 09:20:00
The Department for Energy, Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has published a call for evidence on the costs, benefits, and practicalities of Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions reporting in the UK.