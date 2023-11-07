New techUK & ITIC Joint Statement: Bringing the Atlantic Declaration to Life for a Stronger Transatlantic Digital Economy

techUK and our US sister organisation ITIC have launched a brand-new paper titled "Bringing the Atlantic Declaration to Life for a Stronger Transatlantic Digital Economy". The paper will be discussed during our Atlantic Declaration event.

The paper discusses the opportunities and recommendations for strengthening the economic partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom in the digital economy. The Atlantic Declaration, announced in June, outlined various priorities for future collaboration in areas such as digital trade, artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, and more.

The paper emphasizes the importance of turning the principles and commitments from the Atlantic Declaration into practical measures to enhance modern trade and investment. The U.S. and UK are leading exporters of digitally-delivered services and must work together to create a rules-based framework to facilitate digital trade and innovation.

In the context of digital trade, the paper calls for bilateral trade discussions that lead to ambitious, rules-based commitments. It also highlights the importance of transatlantic data flows through initiatives like the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework and UK-U.S. Data Bridge.

Artificial intelligence is another focus, with an emphasis on developing responsible and internationally aligned AI governance frameworks. The paper advocates for interoperable regulations that foster innovation and economic growth while safeguarding public trust.

In telecommunications, the paper suggests accelerating research and development for 6G technologies and promoting transatlantic collaboration in advance of the 2023 World Radiocommunication Conference.

The paper also encourages flexible and coordinated export controls and suggests treating UK companies as a "domestic source" within the Defense Production Act.

In conclusion, the paper supports the goals of the Atlantic Declaration and calls for continued dialogue, stakeholder engagement, and inclusive cooperation to ensure that it delivers tangible benefits to businesses and societies on both sides of the Atlantic. This collaborative approach aims to strengthen the transatlantic digital economy and leadership in critical technology areas.

ITI_techUK_transatlantic cooperation paper_final.pdf