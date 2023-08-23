techUK
New techUK Local Public Services Committee 2023 announced
techUK is delighted to announce the members of the Local Public Services Committee for the September 2023 to July 2025 tenure.
Nominations to join techUK’s Local Public Services Committee (LPSC) opened this summer and we are delighted to announce the new members.
Composed of 25 techUK members, 11 SME reps and 14 from larger companies, this year’s LPSC brings together a diverse range of tech industry leaders who will champion the sector and drive an ambitious programme of activity between techUK and local public services.
The LPSC drives techUK’s work for delivering better local public service outcomes and working with councils and wider tech industry to create the environment that enables transformation to happen and innovation to flourish at the local level. Over the last two years the committee has hosted several councils, published the Local Public Services Innovation: Creating a catalyst for change report as well as launched an Innovators Network series and the inaugural Local Public Services Innovation Summit.
The LPSC will continue to provide a neutral forum for local government stakeholders to engage with industry, have constructive dialogue as well as horizon scan how the technology of today and tomorrow can solve some of the most pressing issues for people and places.
The committee is committed to engaging and hearing from as many local authorities as possible and will be meeting at least once a quarter in the regions to hear directly from a local public service leader. If you would like to host a future meeting or join a virtual one get in touch now with Ileana Lupsa or Georgina Maratheftis!
Click here for the full press release
