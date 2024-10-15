Ofcom
New ten-year public service broadcast licence for Channel 4
Ofcom has today published our decisions on a new broadcast licence for Channel 4, supporting its digital growth and securing public service broadcasting on the channel for a further ten years.
Our audience research shows that Channel 4 remains a valued part of the UK’s broadcasting landscape. It also continues to deliver content promoting new and diverse voices and perspectives, and has a crucial role in supporting the creative economy outside London.
Since Channel 4’s licence was last renewed in 2014, the broadcasting sector has changed significantly. Viewing of traditional broadcast TV has seen a long-term and substantial decline, while younger people – who traditionally form Channel 4’s core audience – are turning to online video streaming services.
Channel 4 is also facing financial challenges – given its particular exposure to fluctuations in the advertising market – as well as a declining audience share and weakening brand recognition amongst younger audiences.
In response to these challenges, Channel 4 has set out a strategy to transform itself into a “digital-first public service streamer” by 2030.
An audience-focused licence, fit for Channel 4’s digital future
In this context we are announcing a new 10-year licence for Channel 4 – the product of deep analysis, audience research and other evidence. We have also consulted widely with industry and a range of other stakeholders across the UK, over the last nine months.
The new licence is designed to support Channel 4’s digital content and distribution strategy, while safeguarding its investment in distinctive UK content and protecting the interests of viewers who rely on traditional, scheduled broadcast television.
In summary, the new licence:
- secures Channel 4’s distinctive role in the plurality of news in the UK;
- enables Channel 4’s investigative current affairs to have greater impact;
- gives additional flexibility to support Channel 4’s digital transformation; and
- increases Channel 4’s requirements for production outside of England.
Supporting production in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
The new licence paves the way for a strong and ongoing presence for Channel 4 in each of the nations, and the commissioning of a diverse range of programmes, harnessing local creative talent and skills.
Following an additional consultation, we are today confirming our decision to increase, by a third, the annual requirements on Channel 4 for production spend and programme hours made in the UK outside of England - from 9% to 12%.
The licence demands that Channel 4 must achieve these increased quotas from 2030, to allow for the delivery of quality programming in a sustainable way. Following engagement with Channel 4, we are today publishing a letter from the broadcaster giving written assurances that it will strive to meet these increased levels earlier, but there remain many challenges and uncertainties as it transitions to a digital-first public service broadcaster.
During the relicensing process, we heard concerns shared by industry stakeholders about Channel 4’s delivery in the nations to date and commitment to this agenda. So we are also clear that the broadcaster must, in future, be much more open and transparent about its approach to commissioning and its impact in each individual nation.
In line with new guidance to be issued by Ofcom, Channel 4 should regularly publish data and information setting out:
- how its approach to commissioning outside of England supports and stimulates the TV production sector in the nations;
- its strategy for commissioning in each individual nation over the next year and how it delivered its strategy for the previous year; and
- its plans to engage with stakeholders and audiences in the nations in the next year and how it engaged with them over the previous year, including how it enables access to commissioners.
We will closely monitor Channel 4’s progress towards meeting the new quota levels, as well as scrutinising its broader performance and delivery against its strategy, through our annual Statement of Media Content Policy report.
Cristina Nicolotti Squires, Ofcom’s Group Director, Broadcasting and Media, said:
“This new licence is the best outcome for audiences and for Channel 4.
“It strikes the right balance between giving Channel 4 the flexibility to support its digital transformation, while safeguarding highly-valued distinctive programming on its traditional channel for the long term.
“The new licence also substantially increases Channel 4’s requirement for production in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Ofcom will be closely monitoring its performance in this area and holding it to account.”
Alex Mahon, Chief Executive, Channel 4 said:
"We welcome Ofcom’s renewal of Channel 4’s ten-year licence and support for our strategy to become the first public service streamer. The new licence provides clarity for the next decade as we deliver our unique public service remit – investing in distinctive British content and trusted news for audiences and supporting the growth of the creative economy across the UK. Ofcom’s recommendations support our drive for even greater distinctiveness, allowing us to build on our position as the only major commercial broadcaster to grow overall viewing minutes this year and continue our industry-leading digital transformation.
“We also welcome Ofcom’s decision to increase Channel 4’s nations quotas by one-third – from 9% to 12% of our main channel content spend and hours – in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales by 2030. We believe this strikes the right balance between the commercial flexibility we need as a business and fulfilling our goal to support sustainable production growth across the nations. Channel 4 will strive to reach the 12% level by 2028 – two years ahead of target. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Ofcom to strengthen UK public service media and deliver for British audiences in the years ahead."
