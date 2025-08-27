New TfL campaign encourages customers to use headphones on public transport

New TfL research finds 70 per cent of 1,000 customers surveyed find loud music and phone conversations without headphones disruptive.

As 4G and 5G covers more of London's transport network, TfL's campaign is about changing behaviours and encouraging customers to be respectful

This supports TfL's existing #TravelKind campaign, which encourages customers to be considerate of one another when using public transport

Posters appearing on the Elizabeth line from today and will expand to other TfL services this autumn

Customers also reminded to look up from their screens when using public transport in case someone needs their seat more

Transport for London (TfL) has launched a new poster campaign encouraging people who play content using their device's speakers on services to be considerate towards others and use headphones. It comes as new TfL research shows that 70 per cent of 1,000 customers surveyed said they find loud music and phone calls without headphones a nuisance.

While the vast majority of Londoners using public transport plug in when watching or listening to content, a minority use their device's speakers or make calls in speaker mode, which can cause discomfort and disruption to other customers. This can be especially acute for those with conditions which heighten noise sensitivity, such as autism.

With 4G and 5G now available across large sections of the London transport network, bringing more opportunities to stay connected, TfL has launched this new campaign to remind people to be considerate of others when using their devices. It's the latest phase of TfL's existing #TravelKind campaign, launched in 2017, which encourages customers to be considerate of one another when using public transport. Posters now feature on the Elizabeth line, the UK's busiest railway which sees 800,000 passenger journeys per day, before expanding to bus, Docklands Light Railway, London Overground, London Underground and London Tram services from October.

TfL has partnered with JBL to further promote the message to customers, with a competition running on Instagram to win one of five pairs of wireless JBL Live 770 NC headphones. To be in with a chance of winning, customers need to like the post, follow TfL and JBL UK, and tag a friend in the comments.

People are also encouraged to continue to look up from their screens when using public transport, in case someone needs their seat more than them, as part of TfL's #TravelKind campaign.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, yesterday said:

“The vast majority of Londoners use headphones when travelling on public transport in the capital, but the small minority who play music or videos out loud can be a real nuisance to other passengers and directly disturb their journeys. “TfL's new campaign will remind and encourage Londoners to always be considerate of other passengers. However Londoners spend their journey, whether catching up on their favourite series or listening to music, we want everyone to have a pleasant journey.”

Emma Strain, TfL's Customer Director, yesterday said:

“We want everyone to have a pleasant and comfortable journey on our services. Better mobile coverage on our network means we're more connected than ever, and while that means we can stream music and shows and make calls on the go, we must be considerate of others. “Most people use headphones, but even just a small number of people not doing so can create an unpleasant or even stressful environment for others, with the majority of customers we asked agreeing that this is disruptive behaviour. That's why we're reminding people to put their headphones on if they don't already, to give others the stress-free journey they'd expect for themselves.”

Large sections of the Tube across central London now have mobile coverage, with work well underway to expand it to major interchange stations such as Green Park and King's Cross St Pancras, and further sections of the Northern, Piccadilly, Jubilee and Victoria lines by the end of the year. Earlier this summer, mobile coverage was introduced between Balham and South Wimbledon on the Northern line, as well as at Kennington, Oval, Tooting Broadway and South Wimbledon stations.

Last year, work to introduce mobile coverage across the Elizabeth line was completed, meaning that hundreds of thousands of customers travelling across central London to Whitechapel, Stratford, Canary Wharf, Custom House and Woolwich can enjoy seamless connectivity as they travel between stations.

TfL and Boldyn Networks are working to introduce high-speed 4G and 5G mobile coverage across the whole London Underground, DLR and Elizabeth line networks, as well as between Highbury & Islington and New Cross on the Windrush line. Bringing high-speed mobile coverage to London's stations and tunnels means that customers can stay connected as they travel around London. All four mobile network operators - Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) - are taking part in the project.

*Survey of 1,000 adults living in Greater London taken in June 2025

Information on where mobile coverage and WiFi is possible across the TfL network can be found at https://tfl.gov.uk/get-online