New TfL data shows cycling journeys in London are up by 26 per cent compared to 2019 levels
Number of daily cycle journeys has increased by five per cent since 2023, with 1.33 million daily journeys taking place in 2024
- Data published in TfL's Travel in London report shows trends in travel during 2023 and 2024
- Investment in London's cycle network is enabling more people to cycle, with the strategic cycle network now over 400km long, up from 90km in 2016 and now longer than the London Underground
Transport for London (TfL) has published new data from its annual Travel in London report showing further increases in the levels of cycling in London. TfL continues to work closely with London's boroughs to invest in high-quality infrastructure that allows more people to walk and cycle more often, including via journeys that connect to public transport.
The new data shows that the number of daily cycle journeys increased in 2024 to an estimated 1.33 million journeys per day, up by five per cent from 1.26 million in 2023, and up by 26 per cent since 2019. The growth was strongest in central London, with an 11.6 per cent increase between 2023 and 2024. Inner London saw a 4.2 per cent increase and outer London saw a 3.8 per cent increase, as Londoners continue to make the most of cycling as a sustainable and affordable way of travelling around the capital [1].
Working with London boroughs, TfL has increased the length of the strategic cycle network from 90km in 2016 to over 400km in September 2024, meaning that 27.4 per cent of Londoners live within 400 metres of the cycle network [2]. In 2023/24 alone, TfL launched 20 new Cycleways routes, connecting more than 600,000 Londoners to the network.
TfL's continued work with the boroughs in expanding the Cycleway network is working towards the Mayor's target of 40 per cent of Londoners living within 400m of a Cycleway by 2030. Cycleways across London that helped reach the 400km milestone include Cycleway 23 in Hackney, C9 in Hounslow, C25 in Waltham Forest and C6 in Camden, with each protected cycleway providing a safer route for people choosing to cycle. Delivering high-quality new Cycleways will support Londoners of all backgrounds and abilities to cycle safely, encouraging greater diversity in cycling. TfL is continuing work to expand the network, with construction starting in January on C34 (Wood Lane to Shepherds Bush). The route will include protected cycle lanes, new pedestrian crossings and new bus lanes. Next year will see the completion of several major borough-led Cycleways, including Rotherhithe to Peckham, Enfield to Broxbourne and Deptford Church Street.
London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: "It is tremendous that the number of Londoners cycling in the capital continues to grow year-on-year. We are extremely proud of our work to expand the protected cycleway network.
"This data shows that if you build the right infrastructure, people will use it. We will now look to build on this progress, working closely with boroughs to increase the cycle network even further.
"Enabling more people to make their journeys by walking, cycling and using public transport is key to building a safer and greener London for everyone."
Alex Williams, TfL's Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, said: "Walking and cycling is key to making London a sustainable city, so it's very encouraging to see this new data, which shows that there continues to be a significant number of journeys cycled or on foot. We have made great strides expanding the cycle network throughout London from 90km to over 400km and are continuously working to increase this number.
"We're determined to ensure that the way people travel in London is not only healthy and sustainable but also affordable, which is why we are working closely with boroughs to transform our roads and invest in our transport network, enabling even more people to make their journeys by walking, cycling and using public transport."
Oli Ivens, London Director at Sustrans, said: "This new report showing more Londoners are choosing to cycle as part of their everyday journeys is great news from both a health and environmental perspective. Incorporating activity into daily life has huge benefits for businesses too thanks to better physical and mental health, so it's encouraging to see more people cycling.
"At Sustrans we're hugely proud of our work supporting TfL and London boroughs in the roll-out of new cycleways. We continue to design, build and activate new schemes and see huge opportunity for increased cycling in outer-London areas, and an acceleration of the integration of active travel with public transport."
Mariam Draaijer, Chief Executive of JoyRiders, said: "It's great to see that overall cycling numbers in London are going up and that it is increasingly seen as a viable alternative form of transport. Cycling can often be faster and more reliable than other forms of transport.
"It's important though to point out that there still needs to be more work done especially in London's outer boroughs and we urgently need to work on closing the gender gap in cycling."
Tom Fyans, Chief Executive Officer at London Cycling Campaign, said: "London really has embraced cycling. Thanks to sustained investment by TfL, cycling now makes up a third of all tube journeys - it's a mainstream, mass mode of transport that is healthy, safe, and both climate and congestion busting. TfL's latest report underlines the urgency of the next steps needed - delivering high-quality safe cycle routes throughout outer as well as inner London, into every borough. That's what will help London become the clean, green, healthy city the Mayor has committed to."
The Travel in London 2024 Annual Overview report is available to download via the TfL Board Papers, pp. 509-574 here: https://content.tfl.gov.uk/board-20241204-agenda-papers.pdf
