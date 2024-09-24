New ticket hall at Paddington Tube station gives direct step-free access to the Bakerloo line

Paddington Tube station's new Bakerloo line ticket hall is open to customers, providing direct step-free access from street to platform via two lifts

As part of the Renzo Piano-designed Paddington Square, the new ticket hall is set to transform the experience of customers using the Bakerloo line at Paddington, one of London's busiest train stations

Three times the size of the previous ticket hall, it has more than double the previous number of ticket gates to speed up journey times, improved signage, and provides a modern, welcoming entrance for Bakerloo line customers

The ticket hall sits beneath Paddington Square's new landmark 18-storey mixed-use building, in the capital's new work, shopping and dining destination

The new ticket hall at Paddington Tube station which serves the Bakerloo line is now open. It provides Transport for London (TfL) customers with direct, step-free access from street to platform on the Bakerloo line for the first time, via two lifts.

The new ticket hall is part of the Paddington Square development, owned and funded by Great Western Developments Ltd and developed by Sellar, and sits below a landmark 18-storey crystalline building in the shape of a geometric cube, at the centre of a new 1.35-acre public piazza. The new ticket hall's opening provides customers with a welcoming and fully accessible entrance to the Bakerloo line at one of the capital's busiest transport hubs.

At more than three times the size of the previous Bakerloo line ticket hall, the new entrance is set to transform the experience of customers using the Bakerloo line at Paddington. The number of ticket gates has more than doubled from five to 11, to speed up journey times, and improved signage will make navigating the station quicker and easier.

The new entrance will also make it much more convenient for customers with accessibility requirements who previously used the lengthier, indirect step-free route to the Bakerloo line at Paddington Underground station, via the lifts at the Elizabeth line entrance and then the connecting passenger tunnel.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "Bringing more step-free access to London's transport network is a key priority, especially at busy hubs. Paddington station is one of London's busiest stations and an historic and vital part of London's transport infrastructure. I want everyone to be able to use it, so I'm delighted that the new ticket hall will give the Bakerloo line direct step-free access for the first time. I'm also excited to see the Paddington Square regeneration plans develop, giving a boost to the local area and helping to build a fairer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone."

Alex Williams, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at TfL, said: "The hugely improved ticket hall at Paddington Tube station will transform the journeys of millions of our Bakerloo line customers, making their journeys quicker, easier and more comfortable. The previous Bakerloo line ticket hall was dated, congested and not fully accessible, so I'm delighted with this wholescale transformation which means we have an entrance fit to serve one of London's fastest growing business and leisure districts for many decades to come. The new ticket hall, which is a clear demonstration of how we can work with developers to transform public services, is also the latest addition to TfL's step-free offering which we are working hard to increase to help create a fairer, more accessible and inclusive transport network.

"More than a third of Underground stations across the capital are step-free and we are actively engaging with local authorities, developers and businesses in other areas of London to identify investment opportunities to improve the accessibility of the Tube network."

Paddington Square is a mixed-use building of 430,000 sq. ft which includes 350,000 sq. ft of office space (with more than 2,000 people working on site daily across 14 floors), more than 30 retail units and a range of restaurants, in addition to London Underground's new Bakerloo line ticket hall. The new 1.35-acre piazza, which is visible from Paddington Station's main concourse, features the UK's first permanent outdoor public art commissions from internationally acclaimed artists Ugo Rondinone, Pae White, Catherine Yass and The Showroom with Kathrin Bóhm, and provides a transformed entrance to both Paddington Station (for GWR and Heathrow Express services) and TfL's services (including the London Underground's Bakerloo, Circle, District, and Hammersmith & City lines, the Elizabeth line, six bus services and two night bus services).

TfL has recently completed the relocation of National Express airport coach services from Bishop's Bridge Road to Eastbourne Terrace, next to the new Elizabeth line station, creating a fully integrated transport hub at Paddington, and is also working closely with Network Rail on their masterplan for the station. The green travel routes, canals and parks surrounding the station provide attractive options for those choosing active travel, enjoying the area on foot or by bike.

Justin Brand, Asset Director for Great Western Developments, owners of Paddington Square, said: "The opening of the new, fully accessible Bakerloo line ticket hall marks a major milestone for Paddington Square, owned by Great Western Developments, and for the wider transformation of Paddington as a premier destination for business, leisure, and travel. The new entrance will enhance the connectivity of one of London's busiest transport hubs, offering step-free access and a vastly improved experience for all passengers.

"Paddington Square has not only brought new energy to the area through its architectural significance and public realm but also with its vibrant mix of retail, dining, working and leisure spaces. With over 30 retail units and a range of standout restaurants, Paddington Square is setting a new standard in creating a seamless blend of transportation, work, and lifestyle amenities, making Paddington easier and more enjoyable than ever to navigate and explore."

James Sellar, Chief Executive of Sellar, said: "The opening of the new Bakerloo line ticket hall at Paddington marks a significant achievement for both Paddington Square and the wider regeneration of the area. By collaborating with Great Western Developments, Network Rail, and TfL, we have successfully delivered step-free access and relieved congestion at one of London's busiest transport hubs. Paddington Square's new public spaces, retail offerings, and workspaces demonstrate the transformative impact of collaboration with public and private bodies to deliver benefits for all and reinforcing Paddington's role as a vital destination for business and leisure in the capital."

Kay Buxton, Chief Executive of The Paddington Partnership, said: "We are delighted to see the results of this significant investment in the Bakerloo line ticket hall, trebling capacity. This is the first time passengers will have direct step-free access from the Bakerloo line platform, to both the street and mainline station. Passengers will be able to exit onto a breath-taking new public space, the magnificent front door that Paddington station deserves, or directly onto Praed Street for buses."

Sarah Pugh, Chief Executive of Whizz Kidz, said: "Whizz Kidz is pleased to hear the new Bakerloo line ticket hall at Paddington Station has opened and will give young wheelchair users direct step-free access from the street to the Bakerloo line platforms. Public transport should provide wheelchair users with independent travel for all aspects of life, be it education, work, health, leisure or social, facilitating an active life and full participation within their community."

Clive Wood, Lead Regional Policy and Campaigns Manager at Guide Dogs, said: "The opening of the new Bakerloo line ticket hall at Paddington station is wonderful news. Having direct step-free access will make accessing Bakerloo line services much more straightforward for many people including guide dog owners who have dogs that have not been trained to use escalators. Having a route that is much easier to navigate will also make using the station easier for blind and partially sighted people."

The multi-agency team who worked on the construction of the new ticket hall, which is built on the site of a former Royal Mail sorting office and has concrete foundations extending to 26 metres below ground, had to divert a main sewer to reconfigure the previous ticket hall and worked in close proximity to a number of major assets including the existing escalators which continued to serve the Bakerloo line platforms and Mail Rail, the former post office railway.

Paddington Tube station is step-free from street to train on the Elizabeth line, and step-free from street to platform on the Bakerloo, Circle (Hammersmith branch) and Hammersmith & City lines, where boarding ramps are used

