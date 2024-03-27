New tool to assess the quality of your local partnership

Great partnership working is at the heart of tackling homelessness. At Homeless Link our partnership team have worked across the country to create, support and deliver local partnerships. Drawing on all this experience this week we are publishing our brand new partnership self-assessment tool. The tool has been developed with extensive consultation (thanks to everyone who input) and has the strong support from Rough Sleeping Team at Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities, who will be talking about the tool at the Rough Sleeping Conference.

Strong partnerships can involve the voluntary sector, local government, health services, housing providers and the private sector. Yet in many areas joint working remains under-developed, dysfunctional, or absent. Too often this results in inefficient ways of working as efforts are duplicated or confused, while the needs of people who are experiencing homelessness remain unmet.

Leaders from any part of the homelessness sector will find the new framework and toolkit invaluable, to either measure the maturity of an existing partnership or to convene potential partners to map the local landscape. The new toolkit is linked below. The page also contains case studies of how the tool has been piloted in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, and in Greater Manchester

If you are interested in using the tool but want a bit more support don’t hesitate to reach out to the partnership team: homeless.org.uk/what-we-do/partnerships/