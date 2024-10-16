Welsh Government
|Printable version
New tool to support dyslexia in Welsh medium learners
Thanks to over £100,000 of Welsh Government funding, researchers at Cardiff Metropolitan University are developing a new set of tests to improve the identification of literacy difficulties in Welsh medium secondary school pupils.
Literacy difficulties, including dyslexia, are common, and mainly affect reading, writing, and spelling skills.
Dyslexia is classified as a disability, and it's estimated that around 1 in 10 people in the UK experience some level of dyslexia.
It's important to identify literacy difficulties and provide appropriate support as soon as possible. The new tests will fill a gap in Welsh medium schools as the tests will be specifically tailored to the Welsh language.
The new funding will enable researchers at Cardiff Metropolitan University to conduct trials in a range of school settings over the next two years and standardise the assessments with learners from across Wales.
The tests will also comply with the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) regulations to offer suitable materials for qualified assessors to identify learners for exam access arrangements in Welsh. This is the first test of its kind in Welsh.
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:
Assessment is crucial in providing support to learners with dyslexia. This funding will enable researchers to create a brand-new system, tailored to the needs of learners in Welsh medium education, to create a fully inclusive learning environment where every child has the opportunity to thrive.
Rhian Dickenson, the Additional Learning Needs Co-ordinator (ALNCo) at Ysgol Cymraeg Gwynllyw in Pontypool, who participated in the pilot phase of the project with a researcher from Cardiff Metropolitan University, said:
We are so grateful for the work the University is doing to support schools with literacy. It is extremely important that our young people get the support they need and piloting this project has enabled us to work with our learners to identify exactly what support is needed and how best for us to provide it.
As well as enabling us to establish a method of tracking progress, we have been given the tools to know that we are giving learners the support they need. We are excited to continue to be part of this trial and look forward to further developing our interventions and support as a result of this important work.
Dr Rhiannon Packer is part of the research team at Cardiff Metropolitan University working to develop the diagnostic assessment of literacy in Welsh. She said:
Our initial research developed a suite of tests to help identify literacy difficulties in young people aged 11 to 17 in Welsh medium secondary schools, the first of its kind in Wales.
We are thrilled to have received the funding from Welsh Government which will now allow the team of researchers at Cardiff Met to work closely with young people in secondary schools and improve the access arrangements for GCSEs and A levels, as well as supporting teachers in working with learners with literacy difficulties, such as dyslexia. With this funding, the team can complete a suite of assessments and standardise them, so they can be used by practitioners in the future.
In addition to the tests, a handbook will be produced with training videos for the administration of the assessment, interpretation of results and strategies for practitioners in secondary schools.
These free resources will be made available online on the learning platform, Hwb, from early 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-tool-support-dyslexia-welsh-medium-learners
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government support helping steel company expand operations16/10/2024 15:20:00
A business with a reputation for delivering high-quality steel products is expanding its operations and extending its headquarters with support from the Welsh Government.
Minster for Further and Higher Education outlines aims for post-16 education16/10/2024 09:05:00
The Minister for Further and Higher education, Vikki Howells yesterday (15th October) set out her aims and objectives in her newly created ministerial role, with an emphasis on collaboration, cooperation and community.
Thousands of Welsh farms receive BPS advance payments15/10/2024 14:05:00
Yesterday [14 October] £157.8m was paid to over 15,500 Welsh farm businesses as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2024 advance payments are made.
Perthyn: Welsh-speaking communities small grants open15/10/2024 11:05:00
On Diwrnod Shwmae Su’mae, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford has urged community groups to apply for funding to help the Welsh language thrive from the Perthyn Small Grants Scheme.
The Seren Academy credited for learners’ success15/10/2024 09:05:00
Over 90% of this year’s Seren graduates went on to participate in higher education, with 53% gaining a place at a Russell Group University.
Summit will showcase Wales to international investors14/10/2024 14:05:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan will meet multinational businesses and investors at the International Investment Summit in London today.
Welsh Government’s top law officer calls on sector to embrace new technologies to improve efficiency and accessibility14/10/2024 11:05:00
The Counsel General and Minister for Delivery, Julie James, has outlined her priorities in her first speech since taking on the role – in which she pledged to be ‘a champion for Wales’.
First Minister to attend first Council of the Nations and Regions11/10/2024 16:05:00
Opportunities to deliver growth and investment will be at the top of the agenda when leaders of the four nations meet at the UK’s first Council of the Nations and Regions in Scotland today.
‘Employers have a responsibility to support the mental health of those who work for them,’ says Minister11/10/2024 14:05:00
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, has stressed the importance of mental health in the workplace during a visit to an employer leading the way with supporting their employees.
World Homelessness Day: ‘working collaboratively’ to end and prevent homelessness10/10/2024 11:05:00
To mark the day, the Cabinet Secretary visited Blue Dragon Court in Cardiff and met staff to hear about their work and the support they provide to help people move on from the experience of homelessness.