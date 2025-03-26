New toolkit launched to help organisations prepare for the future

A new resource to help organisations plan and build resilience against uncertainty is being launched by Public Health Wales in partnership with the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner.

Horizon scanning enables organisations to anticipate future opportunities and risks, helping them to adapt in an ever-evolving world. By embedding this approach into their strategic planning and decision-making processes, organisations can make more informed decisions that contribute to long-term success and sustainability.

The new resource aims to equip organisations with the skills and methods needed to implement horizon scanning effectively. It The toolkit is particularly valuable for public bodies working under the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act, ensuring that long-term planning remains at the heart of decision-making in Wales.

Sumina Azam, National Director of Policy and International Health at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

“Horizon scanning is an essential tool for understanding and preparing for the long-term health trends that will shape the well-being of future generations. This resource provides a structured approach to identifying early signals of change, helping public health professionals anticipate emerging health challenges and opportunities. By embedding foresight into our decision-making, we can take proactive steps to improve health outcomes and build a more resilient public health system.”

Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, yesterday said:

“In a rapidly changing world, the ability to look ahead and anticipate future challenges is more important than ever. Horizon scanning empowers public bodies to move beyond short-term pressures and think strategically about long-term risks and opportunities. This toolkit provides practical guidance for embedding foresight into decision-making, helping organisations across Wales develop policies and strategies that are fit for the future.”

The toolkit offers a structured approach to horizon scanning, including guidance on gathering intelligence, analysing data, and translating insights into action. It also includes key questions for organisations to consider before starting, ensuring that they have a clear purpose and the necessary resources to undertake the process effectively.

Public Health Wales and the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner encourage organisations across Wales to explore the toolkit and incorporate horizon scanning into their planning processes. By thinking ahead, organisations can make better-informed decisions that contribute to a healthier, more resilient future for all.

For more information and to access the toolkit, visit: https://phwwhocc.co.uk/resources/horizon-scanning-should-your-organisation-do-it-and-if-yes-how/