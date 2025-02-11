Crown Commercial Service
New tools and guidance to support local authorities to procure electric vehicle infrastructure and encourage sustainable transport solutions
CCS has launched a new scheme to simplify the procurement of electric vehicle infrastructure (EVI) for local authorities to improve efficiencies and help citizens make sustainable transport choices.
The initiative is the result of a cross-government collaboration between CCS and the Department for Transport (DfT), as well as the Support Body for the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund comprising Cenex, the Energy Saving Trust and PA Consulting.
Supporting the government’s ongoing commitment towards decarbonisation and the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), it aims to significantly reduce the resource and cost burden on procurement teams, allowing local authorities to focus on delivering essential services for citizens and helping to make Britain a clean energy superpower as part of the Plan for Change.
This work demonstrates the value CCS adds beyond cost savings for the public sector by supporting a streamlined procurement process that benefits local authorities, suppliers and citizens.
Navigating EVI procurement hurdles
EVI procurement presents several challenges for local authorities and it can be a lengthy and arduous process for those involved. Simply identifying what to procure to meet the requirements for complex projects can be challenging, as can setting effective contract terms and conditions and negotiating Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with suppliers.
The initiative aims to help remove these barriers to effective procurement and help local authorities make better buying decisions.
Local authorities will now have access to customisable template documents to simplify the process of running an open market procurement for publicly available, on-street EVI services, as well as draft terms and conditions for a contract for these services.
Simplifying the process for local authorities
These templates can then be tailored by local authorities to create their own unique set of tender documents, ensuring each procurement meets specific local needs and provides the best fit for each authority area.
This streamlines the tender invitation process, using the templates as a starting point for this process. They align with guidance from DfT for on-street EVI and support best practice, helping authorities to achieve the best outcome from their procurement.
The template documents have been reviewed before release by both buyers and suppliers, ensuring they are fit for purpose and easy to use, reducing the need for further clarification questions and saving more time and resources for procurement teams.
Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Procurement Officer for Technology at Crown Commercial Service, yesterday said:
This initiative exemplifies our dedication to providing local authorities with the tools and commercial solutions they need to efficiently and effectively procure EV charging infrastructure.
By offering this service, we are reducing burdens on local government whilst supporting access to sustainable transport solutions across a rapidly growing supplier base.
Nick Harvey, senior programme manager at Energy Saving Trust, yesterday said:
Since the LEVI Fund’s inception, the LEVI Support Body has developed products, resources and services that assist local authorities in navigating the complexities of EV charging infrastructure procurement and deployment.
This suite of procurement templates and guidance documents, authored by the LEVI Support Body, is another example of our commitment to creating effective and user-friendly support.
The regulations governing these contracts will change on 24 February 2025 when the Procurement Act 2023 takes effect, and any procurements started on or after this date will be subject to those new regulations. Different documentation has been created to account for contracts created under each set of regulations.
Find out more
The template documents are now available through the CCS website.
For more information on how your local authority can benefit from this initiative, please visit our website or contact our Transport Technology category team by emailing transporttechnology@crowncommercial.gov.uk.
