New trade union faith network to launch at TUC conference

Network will build and grow relations between unions and faith organisations

A new trade union faith and belief network was yesterday (Monday) at the TUC’s annual Congress in Liverpool.

The network will start an ongoing dialogue between unions, faith organisations and community groups, and will explore common ground on the dignity of labour and trade union rights, and in-work poverty.

The network will be launched at a breakfast fringe at the ACC Liverpool. Speakers will include TUC President Maria Exall and NASUWT General Secretary Patrick Roach.

TUC President Maria Exall yesterday said:

“I’m delighted to launch this new trade union faith and belief network. “Unions want to work more closely with faith organisations and local groups to find long-term solutions to the social and political challenges our communities are facing. “This new coalition will bring together community activists and trade unions to support real terms pay rises, an end to food poverty, a reduction in energy bills, decent homes for all and an increase in taxation on those at the top end of society.”

NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach yesterday said:

“There is much common ground between the work faith and community organisations and trade unions are doing to campaign for a dignified and decent standard of living for all in our society. “Our communities are stronger when we work together, united in common purpose, and the launch of the network is part of our shared mission to secure a better deal for workers and families.”

The TUC’s 155th annual Congress takes place at ACC Liverpool from Sunday 10 September to Wednesday 13 September.

Union delegates from 48 unions – representing more than 5.5 million workers – will meet to discuss key issues such as the cost of living emergency, workers’ rights and the state of public services.

Editors note