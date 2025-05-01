New training to improve how Cafcass Cymru works with adult and child survivors of domestic abuse

The Safe & Together Institute have been commissioned by Cafcass Cymru to deliver training to all practitioner staff with the aim of improving how we work with adult and child survivors of domestic abuse.

Responding to the recommendations set out in the ‘Harm Panel’ Report, published by Ministry of Justice in 2020, is a priority for Cafcass Cymru.

The Safe & Together Institute have been commissioned to deliver training to all our practitioner staff with the aim of achieving cultural change and improving how we work with adult and child survivors of domestic abuse.

As practitioners integrate this new approach into their practice, we hope it will lead to changes in our court reports including clearer assessment of risk and recommendations, which recognises the complex, nuanced and traumatic impact domestic abuse has on adult and children survivors.

