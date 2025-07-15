New Transport for Wales chair announced

Vernon Everitt has been announced as Transport for Wales’ new Chair.

Vernon Everitt is currently Transport Commissioner and Chair of Transport for Greater Manchester and is also an existing Non-Executive Director on the Transport for Wales board.

He will take up his post later this month.

He brings to the role a wealth of experience having previously worked as a Senior Executive at Transport for London where he was responsible for improving customer service and driving up journeys and revenue on the public transport network.

More recently he was involved in work to franchise the bus network in Manchester.

Mr Everitt yesterday said:

I look forward to working with the Cabinet Secretary, the TfW team and our stakeholders to make sure that further improvements to transport are felt across Wales. There is a huge programme of delivery ahead of us, including bus franchising, Network North Wales, completion of the South Wales Metro and continuing to deliver better rail services. These and other improvements will help support economic growth and access to homes, jobs and opportunity across the country.

Welcoming the appointment, Transport Secretary, Ken Skates yesterday said:

This is an incredibly important role with some considerable challenges ahead and I am pleased that the Senedd share my views that Vernon is the right person for the job. I am looking forward to working closely with him.

